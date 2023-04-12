Fermoy ceremony remembers General Liam Lynch as one of Ireland’s ‘greatest leaders’

Hundreds attend ceremony in honour of Civil War ‘Anti Treaty’ icon on centenary of his death

Former Coask East TD Ned O'Keeffe, Mayor of County Cork Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) and chair of the commemoratin committee Cllr Deirdre O'Brien at the Kilcrumper commemoration.

A group of anti-treaty IRA re-enactors fire a volley of shots over the grave of General Liam Lynch at Kilcrumper Old Cemetery in Fermoy.

IRELAND lost two of its greatest leaders when General Liam Lynch and General Michael Collins perished in the Civil War, Deputy Mayor of Cork County Cllr Deirdre O’Brien told a commemoration in North Cork on Sunday to mark the centenary of the death of General Lynch in the conflict.

Chair of the General Liam Lynch National Commemoration Committee, Cllr O’Brien told over 1,000 attending the event at Kilcrumper, where Lynch is buried, that both Lynch and Collins were appalled at the sequence of events that led up to the outbreak of the Civil War in June 1922.

“It is known that Michael Collins and Liam Lynch were both distraught with events leading up to the Civil War, Lynch being a reluctant fighter and the hand of Collins being forced by UK Prime Minister, Lloyd George who threatened to resume British military activity if the rebels were not quelled.

“It was Lloyd George’s British guns that led to the start of the Civil War, in which, we cannot deny that we lost two of our greatest leaders, Michael Collins in Beal na Blath in August 1922 and Gen Liam Lynch, on the Knockmealdowns in April 1923,” she said.

Introduced by MC Tomas MacCormaic of the General Liam Lynch Society, Cllr O’Brien explained that General Liam Lynch National Commemoration Committee was originally set up by Lynch’s comrades in the Fermoy Company of the Fermoy Battalion of the Cork No 2 IRA Brigade.

“The attendance by many veteran comrades who to live with the consequences of the Civil War and the many descendants of local volunteers of the Cork No 2 Brigade showed the recognition and high esteem they held for General Liam Lynch by returning to the commemoration year after year,” she said.

She recalled that Lynch’s dying wish as he lay mortally wounded after being shot on April 10, 1923 by Free State forces on the Knockmealdowns was to be buried in Kilcrumper beside his old comrade, Comdt Michael Fitzgerald who died on the 67th day of his hunger strike on October 17th 1920.

“Michael Fitzgerald had been arrested following an attack on the British military forces on their way to the Wesleyan Church in Fermoy and he went on hunger strike in protest against his enforced detention as no attempt was being made to bring him or other prisoners to trial or release.”

Cllr O’Brien also mentioned other patriots who died for Ireland and are buried with Lynch and Fitzgerald at the Republican Plot in Kilcrumper including Daniel Shinnick of Castletownroche, Michael Rouse of Ballindangan and Denis O’Brien of Kilworth.

And she read out the names of other men mentioned on the Celtic Cross including Richard Kent, Castlelyons, Thomas Kent, Castlelyons, Arthur Mulcahy, Currabeha, William Burke, Ballyhooley, Liam Heffernan, Conna, Patrick Burns, Fermoy, Patrick Mangan, Lismore, Thomas Greehy, Lismore, Thomas Mackey, Tallow, Edward Landers, Tallow and Maurice Galvin, Tallow while she also asked people to also remember another local volunteer Sean O’ Donoghue, Ballygiblin.

Cllr O’Brien also remembered the many women of Cumman na mBan in Co Cork who were so essential to the fight for freedom, and she pointed out that at least four women served as IRA staff officers at either battalion or brigade level in the county.

“And as the Civil War escalated in Cork, there was a demand for reliable activists regardless of their gender. We remember here today, local republican woman, Mai Burke for whom a plaque was erected at Knockanevin and a headstone at St Mologa’s Graveyard,” she said.

Cllr O’Brien formally welcomed the descendants of Liam Lynch, especially his grand nieces and nephews – the O’Connor family from Fermoy, O’Callaghan family from Knockadea, the Lynes family, from Killarney, the Mullins family from Drumcollogher and the Dunphy family from Manchester.

And before handing over to the principal speaker of the day, Dr Tim Horgan of the National Graves Association, Cllr O’Brien thanked both Cork County Council and its heritage officer, Conor Nelligan and Minister Catherine Martin for their support as part of the Decade of Centenaries.

Opening his address, Dr Horgan recalled that it was in Fermoy in 1916 that Lynch’s commitment to Ireland’s cause was kindled when he witnessed the Kents being marched across the bridge after they had been captured following their stand for Irish freedom at their home at Bawnard in Castlelyons.

And he said the portrayal of General Liam Lynch as “a die-hard republican” who brought Ireland to Civil War was inaccurate and failed to recognise that it was political failings by others that led to the conflict which lasted almost eleven months and cost Lynch his own life at the age of just 30.

Dr Horgan told the centenary event to mark Lynch’s death that like many who had fought for an Irish Republic, Lynch has been mispresented and marginalised and suffered the same fate as the United Irishmen in that his memory has been attacked and slandered.

“The acceptable history would be rewritten and revised to suit the political requirements of the day. Official heroes would emerge. We would be told that Michael Collins and De Valera had freed Ireland, a country that had shrunken to but 26 counties but don’t mention this.

“The pair had a falling out and commanded the two sides in a civil war. This then led to two political parties who conveniently ignored the unfinished task which both leaders had originally espoused,” said Dr Horgan whose grandmother, Madge Clifford was Lynch’s secretary,” said Dr Horgan.

He said that for such to pass as history, Lynch, who was born in Anglesboro in Co Limerick in 1892 but led the Cork No 2 IRA Brigade in the fight against the British, “would have to be nudged into the margins, he would be conveniently dispatched into the national amnesia”.

This was in contrast to De Valera and Collins, who, while both are rightly remembered as great men, never as so much fired a shot in anger after the Easter Rising except in the case of Collins at Beal na Blath where “he was killed by God knows who, fighting for God knows what”.

“History does record however that it was Liam Lynch and his men of Munster who fought in the bogs and ditches, who found in the villages and towns, who fought in the mountains and glens – it was they who directly faced the might of the Empire,” said Dr Horgan.

“Liam Lynch stood with his men, leading from the front in battles now half remembered or forgotten. Others would hear of his deeds on Dublin bar stools or in American hotels – such facts are inconvenient for the state’s agreed historical narrative but facts they are.”

Author of “Fighting for the Cause: Kerry’s Republican Fighters,” Dr Horgan, an ophthalmologist based in Tralee, then challenged the charge often levelled at Lynch that he was an obdurate figure on the anti-Treaty IRA side whose unwillingness to compromise led to and prolonged the Civil War.

“If he could not be placed in history’s dustbin, if Liam Lynch was too great to be quickly forgotten, then he would be revised out of the state’s story. We would be told that he was a man of war, an enemy of peace, a die-hard republican who brought Ireland to Civil War.

“Such a crude characterisation might be convenient for some and might rhyme with political requirements but the truth we know is elsewhere – it was the failure of politicians that brought to Civil War – when that conflict did begin, it was started by those who complied with Britain’s orders.”

Dr Horgan said that, unlike his adversaries on the Free State side, Lynch was “an unwilling participant” and he instanced his approach in Limerick in July 1922 when despite having a military advantage, he brought about a peace agreement to halt the fighting as he felt too many had died.

But days later, the Free State broke the truce and “there would be no peace, the war would continue” with Richard Mulcahy rejecting attempts by the Vatican in September to initiate peace talks while WT Cosgrave advocated “extermination of the republicans”.

“It is the accepted narrative that the Civil War dragged on through the winter and into the spring of 1923 because of Liam Lynch’s refusal to halt the war. But for the Free State government, the fighting was not the real problem, the republicans were,” Dr Horgan said.

“The executions, killings and imprisonment continued even when the republican guns fell silent. Thousands of prisoners, overcrowded, starving and sick, were held captive well after the fighting had ceased, just because they were republicans.

“Hunger Strikers seeking only release after the war had long ended would be left to rot. The republican ideal, they had decreed would die, and not just those who sought to defend it. That Cause of the Republic was indeed Liam Lynch’s to defend, but it was not his to surrender.”

Dr Horgan said that Lynch was a man of principle, a trait that is rare both in the modern world and in modern Ireland and which, by virtue of its rarity makes it incomprehensible and thus something to be dismissed but such an approach was wrong.

“But surrender Liam Lynch could not, for he was bound to a cause to which he and his comrades, living and dead, had pledged their lives. To surrender would have been to recant, to renounce those principles,” he said.

“While others had abandoned their republican ideals and some of his comrades on that final fateful day would, in time, dilute those principles, Liam Lynch would not and did not. He had declared for a republic and would live under no other law.”

Among the many public representatives to attend Sunday’s event were Cork East Fianna Fail TD, James O’Connor from Youghal and Limerick West Fianna Fail TD, Niall Collins and Tipperary Independent, TD Mattie McGrath and Ireland South MEP, Billy Kelleher of Fianna Fail.

Mayor of Cork County, Cllr Danny Collins also attended as did Cllr Frank O’Flynn, Cllr Ian Doyle, Cllr Gearoid Murphy, Cllr Willie O’Leary, Cllr Sheila O’Callaghan, Cllr Deirdre Kelly, Cllr Gillian Coughlan all of Fianna Fail and former Cork East Fianna Fail TDs, Ned O’Keeffe and his son, Kevin O’Keeffe.