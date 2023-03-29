Fermoy, Carrigaline and Skibbereen take delivery of three new fire engines

FREE PIC - NO REPRO FEE - March 24, 2023 Cork County Fire Service has taken delivery of three new fire engines to serve the communities of Fermoy, Carrigaline, Skibbereen and the surrounding areas. Pictured at the Cork County Hall were: Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins and Finbarr Connolly, Cork County Fire Service. Pic: Brian Lougheed

CorK County Council’s Fire Service have taken delivery of three new state of the art fire engines which are destined for service in Fermoy, Carrigaline and Skibbereen.

Each of the fire engines can accommodate eight crew, has an integrated body, an 1,800-litre water tank and comes fitted with a water and compressed air foam pumping system.

The appliances also carry a set of ladders capable of reaching up 13.5m in height.

Fermoy’s new appliance will be designated the call sign ‘Charlie-Kilo-Two-Five-Alpha-One’ (CK25A1) and will be the first turnout appliance in the station. The station is also equipped with another special Emergency Tender appliance to assist with road traffic collisions on the M8 Motorway.

The new vehicles will support the invaluable work of fire personnel, according to County mayor Danny Collins. “Our brigades in Fermoy, Carrigaline and Skibbereen will be better supported in protecting their communities,” he said.