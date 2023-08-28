Fermoy-born SF deputy leader Michelle O’Neill proud to be back speaking in Cork

O’Neill was addressing a rally of over 5,000 to honour republicans who died on hunger strike

North Cork born Michelle O’Neill spoke of her pride at addressing a rally in Cork to honour all those republicans who died on hunger strike as she called on the government to take legal action if the British government proceeds with controversial legislation to deal with legacy issues in the North.

Ms O’Neill said that she was delighted to be back in the county of her birth as she addressed Sinn Fein’s 42nd annual National Hunger Strike Commemoration which drew a crowd of over 5,000 to the Grand Parade in Cork city at the weekend.

Ms O’Neill said that the proposed legislation, (the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill 2022-2023) currently before the Houses of Parliament was a denial of human rights to the families of victims of those killed and injured by British state forces in the North.

“The current legislation nearing completion in Westminster has one purpose, and one purpose only, to conceal the truth and protect British state forces. It is anti-democratic, it is unjust, and it is a denial of the human rights of victims and their families who have campaigned for decades for the truth.

“The British government should withdraw this legislation. And if the British government do not withdraw this legislation, the Irish government should confront this denial of human rights through an interstate case and international action against the British government.”

Speaking at the rally beside the National Monument on the Grand Parade, Ms O’Neill said that the growth of Sinn Fein had resulted in a greater than ever demand for change, both north and south of the border, and the party would deliver on this demand for change and a united Ireland.

“The Northern State that my parents and grandparents were born into is no more. The contrived political unionist majority is gone, and Sinn Fein has won two historic elections, this year and last, and we are now the largest political party in the assembly and in local government in the north.

“For the very first time, a republican and nationalist and I, as a woman from Tyrone, am poised to hold the post of First Minister in a state that was designed to ensure that would never ever happen …. I will never allow anyone to be treated in the way our parents and grandparents were treated.”

Ms O’Neill said there was no contradiction in declaring and delivering on a firm commitment to engage in power-sharing with unionism and others in the Stormont Executive while at the same time arguing and planning for constitutional change that would end partition on the island.

And she urged the Democratic Unionist Party to face up to the reality of last May’s historic Assembly elections when Sinn Fein became the largest party in Stormont and to stop boycotting the power sharing administration which people had voted to restore.

“While the DUP continue to cause political disruption, dysfunction and chaos, the reality is that they have no credible alternative to power-sharing on the basis of equality. It is time the DUP accepted the democratic outcome of last May’s historic Assembly election where the people voted for change.

“Their boycott is leading to misery for people who need an executive in place to lift the cost-of-living burden, to tackle the health crisis, to attract investment, to create jobs, to deliver change, to plan for the future,” she told the large attendance estimated by gardai to be over 5,000 people.

Ms O’Neill predicted that Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald will become the first woman Taoiseach of a government that doesn’t include either Fianna Fail or Fine Gael, but she said the current Irish government needs to start preparing and planning for re-unification.

“The government in Dublin must establish a citizens’ assembly to plan for a peaceful, orderly and democratic constitutional change but, be assured, referendums on the reunification of Ireland will happen and to win them, we have to be organized, energetic and relentless in our work.”

Ms O’Neill said Sinn Fein’s vision for a new Ireland had equality and inclusion at its heart where misogyny, racism, sectarianism, homophobia or any form of intolerance would be tackled, and the party was committed to delivering on economic and social justice.

That vision would see those who celebrate Orange culture being valued as equals with those who have an Irish national identity as would those who don’t identify with either tradition, all of which would enrich the new Ireland which would prosper from such diversity and multiculturalism.

Recalling the 22 Irish patriots who died on hunger strike in the 20th Century, Ms O’Neill said “it is our collective responsibility to seize this moment and reach courageously for a new future for everyone who shares this island because the prize for everybody is something better for us all.”

The commemoration which remembers the 22 republicans who died on hunger strike in British and Irish jails from Easter Rising, Irish Volunteer leader Thomas Ashe in 1917 to INLA man Mickey Devine, who was the last of ten republicans to die in the 1981 hunger strike in the Maze.

Among those in attendance was Cork East Sinn Fein TD Pat Buckley as well as Cork city Sinn Fein TDs Thomas Gould and Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire as well as former Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams, former Kerry Sinn Fein TD Martin Ferris and former Sinn Fein Director of Publicity Danny Morrison.