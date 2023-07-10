Fermoy and Kanturk after hours’ doctors service face twin threats

According to information received by Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD, Michael Moynihan, the Kanturk South Doc centre is in danger of being cut back further.

Concern has been expressed about threats to the existing after hours doctors’ service in Kanturk while a petition has been launched to retain the existing after hours service in Fermoy, it has emerged.

Cork North West TD Michael Moynihan has expressed fears that the after hours service in Kanturk would see a further curtailment of its hours while elected members attending Monday’s meeting of Cork County Council resolved to send urgent emails to the Minister for Health, the HSE and the management of South Doc seeking clarification about the plans for the Fermoy service.

During Monday’s meeting, County Mayor, Cllr Frank O’Flynn said that a union representative had informed him of a phone call from a member of the South Doc personnel department who had requested a meeting to take place next week to share details about reduced hours. The proposal means that the Fermoy South Doc service would be cut back to 6-10pm on weekdays and until 6pm on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays.

“The area covered by the Fermoy service is approximately the size of Limerick City and County – imagine leaving that without an after hours service,” he sai

His colleague, Cllr William O’Leary, said there was an urgent need for clarity on the future of the Fermoy service while Cllr Deirdre O’Brien has launched a petition to seek public support for the service to continue as it is in Fermoy.

Deputy Michael Moynihan took to the airwaves of C103 FM’s Cork Today Show to express his concern that the hours, which have already been pared back to the 10pm Monday to Friday and 6pm on weekend nights, would be reduced further.

“A number of people expressed concern and we got a letter back on Friday, June 23, assuring us there was no threat to the out of hours service in Kanturk and we said thank God for that as we want to retain our after hours service in Duhallow.

“However, I believe that letter to be incorrect as I challenged it and the information that I have is that there is a threat to the services and that they are looking concentrating the service in the Mallow centre,” he said, expressing incredulity that a letter barely two weeks old would already be out of date.

“Information I have received is contrary to that and I’m waiting for senior people from the HSE and, indeed, South Doc, to come back to me and in the meantime I have launched a petition online and am appealing for people to contact me with their concerns.”

Over 500 people have signed the Kanturk petition while more than 2,700 have added their signatures to the petition seeking to retain the hours in Fermoy.