Fear Macroom truck traffic may return once roundabout is removed outside Cork town

The removal of a roundabout which was installed at Carrigaphooka to enable the early opening of the Macroom bypass could result in the return of heavy goods truck traffic jams to Macroom, a Fine Gael councillor has warned.

Cllr Ted Lucey was speaking to The Corkman this week following confirmation that the N22 bypass will be closed from August 8 until 11 am on August 11 when the bypass, extended to just Túnlán, just east of Baile Mhúirne in the Múscraí Gaeltacht, will re-open.

“My concern is that trucks coming from Cork bound for west Cork will drive through the town rather than come on the bypass to the exit near Millstreet Cross.

“Drivers need to get on to the old N22 in order to head towards Ballingeary and onto Bantry via the junction at the Half Way House.

“The fact is that the Millstreet Cross corner there is very difficult and and awkward for trucks to turn.”

Cllr Lucey said that the roundabout at Carrigaphooka, which was installed on a temporary basis to facilitate the early opening of the Macroom segment of the bypass, had allowed truck drivers avoid the Millstreet Cross corner but its impending removal meant that many drivers could revert to driving through town.

“I am aware that what to do here is being discussed at Council level but whatever happens, it will probably take a Part 8 application and it will be 10-12 months before anything happens to improve that corner so that the traffic doesn’t return to the town.”

Macroom has just begun to enjoy the benefits of the bypass following its opening by then Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin, in early December. The town hosted a successful music festival at the weekend.