‘Fear factor’ being created at Cork City Library by far-right protests

Those involved in the far-right protests describe as 'pornographic' books on LGBTQ and Trans matters for adolescents and have protested a number of times at Cork City Library leading to its closure on two occasions in recent weeks.

A CORK Sinn Féin TD has likened far right protesters whose demonstrations have led to the closure of Cork City Library twice in recent weeks to the Black & Tans whose actions led to the closing of the facility just once over a hundred years ago.

Deputy Thomas Gould was speaking to The Corkman in advance of a planned demonstration, entitled ‘Ireland Says No’, by far right protesters at the library on the city’s Grand Parade on Saturday as the participants are arguing that inappropriate material is being distributed to young teenagers.

At the end of July, far right protesters hung a banner outside the library on its wall proclaiming there were only two genders, male and female’. That protest led to the closure of the library on safety ground by the authorities.

According to the TD, who will be speaking at a counter protest, the planned demonstration protest by the far right is an ‘attack on the LGBTQ and Trans’ community and he also described it as a workers rights issue.

"Anybody who knows the library service and the staff in it. that’s a safe space where families and parents and older people, anyone, can go in and read a paper, read a book and now there’s a fear factor around it because people see all these protests and no-one wants to bring their children or go into that type of environment,” he said.

"People want to go in and do their jobs, this is a huge workers rights issue as well.

"I’ve met with the Far Right and I’ve asked them if they give me their concerns, if they point out what their worries are, I will look into it to see if there are realistic points there – but I have yet to get an email on it from them.

"They keep reading from one or two passages but, like, if you were to read passages from every book, including the Bible, the Koran and the Talmud, you could find something to offend somebody in those pages."

The TD said that the priority must be the education of children. “Where children are educated, the more educated children are, the less at risk they are because education helps children overcome their ignorance, their shyness, their childishness, education protects them.

"To me the whole thing about banning books, burning books and closing down libraries – is that the kind of Ireland we want in 2023?"

The TD referred to his own republican ideology and said that Irish republican figures of the past such as Pádraig Mac Piarais, Terence McSwiney and Bobby Sands had all placed a premium on education as well as emphasising that Ireland was a ‘warm and welcoming’ society.

He said that anger at the after effects of the COVID pandemic, the cost of living crisis and the struggle to pay bills was fuelling some of those involved with the protests and added that blame for these causes of anger should be directed at the Government rather than protests at libraries which intimidated both families and staff.

The TD has written to the Local Government Minister, Kieran O’Donnell, to urge him to provide ‘any necessary support to Cork City Council to ensure all libraries can remain open and safe for staff and patrons at all times’.

Cork City Council have refused to issue any comment regarding questions about whether the library would be open on Saturday.

A counter protest is planned for 2pm at the library by the group called Cork Rebels for Peace.