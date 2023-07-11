FAI Summer Camps in Macroom attract over 100 soccer stars of the future

Soccer stars of the future: Youngsters participating in the Macroom FC Summer Camp recently.

OVER one hundred boys and girls took part in the highly successful FAI Summer Camps held by Macroom FC at their Murrayfield base last week.

The weather was mixed but that in no way deterred the participants, aged between six and 13 years of age, who enjoyed football in the rain as much as in the sunshine!

According to Macroom FC PRO Darragh Deasy, the head coach Ronan Murphy was extremely complimentary of the Murrayfield venue and the excellent playing surface.

All coaches did an excellent job and local coaches Mark Hunt, Lily Murphy, Aaron Forde and Rowan Kelleher were especially popular with the kids.

“Well done all on a great week. Camp number two will take place on the week beginning July 31st at Murrayfield,” said Darragh.

Macroom FC MSL mens team are now beginning their preparations for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

The management are currently seeing new players to join the squad. They had an excellent year last season and are hoping to push on in the coming one.

“It is an excellent time to consider joining our busy club,” said Darragh.

“We hope in the months ahead to build our much anticipated Astro Pitch and Community Walkway so there has never been a better time to sign up for the Macroom FC Senior team.”

Further details on our MSL team and their plans can be got from Cathal Prendeville 087 7542662 or Stephen Buckley 087 4161472.

Onwards and upwards!