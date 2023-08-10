Exciting times for the Laochra in Croke Park

After their recent County Championship win, the Under 16B team paid a visit to their sponsors, Healy's Spar in Clondrohid.

We will be back....the girls of Laochra Óg supported Cork in their All Ireland Final clash with Waterford at weekend. Corcaigh and Laochra Óg abú!

THINGS are looking up for the hurlers and camógs of Laochra Óg these days as in a short space of a few days the club has notched up a county championship!

The Under16 B squad were crowned county champions after they defeated Kilworth last week.

The girls were ahead at half time and maintained their lead in the second half despite the best efforts of the North Cork team.

Included in the Under 16 squad who won the title were Eireen O’Looney (Ballymakeera), Aisling Twomey (Macroom), Tara Twomey (Clondrohid), Clara O Connell (Kilnamartyra), Sarah Twomey (Reenaniree), Ava McSweeney (Macroom), Darcy O’Brien (Clondrohid), Lily Desmond (Macroom), Aoife Murphy (Macroom), Ellie Jane Walsh (Macroom), Saorlaith Murphy (Kilmichael), Daisy Ann Herterich (Ballymakeera), Ellen Duggan (Macroom), Hayleigh O’Shea (Macroom), Leah Dineen (Kilnamartyra), Sara Grant (Ballymakeera), Ella Healy (Clondrohid), Eimear Healy ((Clondrohid), Aibgeal Lynch (Ballymakeera), Amy Kelleher (Coolea), Orlaith Lynch (Ballymakeera), Caoimhe Twomey (Ballymakeera ), Klaudia Saj (Ballymakeera), Rachel O’Shea (Macroom), Cliona O’Brien (Clondrohid), Grace Nash (Clondrohid), and Reailtin Walsh (Macroom).

The club is also delighted that a Macroom hurler, Ava McSweeney was on the Cork panel to win the All Ireland Senior Final on Sunday.

There was a large crowd from the Laochra at the final - and their support was, as it turned out, telling. Cork won well in the end. Who knows but we will a Laoch Óg taking their place on a future Cork hurling or camogie team at the game’s highest level in the future? Maith sibh a laochra!