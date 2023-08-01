Exciting times ahead for Cork venue as Briery Gap appoints new artistic director

Mike Ryan set to bring a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role at the Macroom venue

Mike Ryan, the newly appointed artistic director at the Briery Gap Cultural Centre in Macroom, which is due to reopen next year following the completion of a multi-million Euro refurbishment project.

THE newly appointed artistic director at Macroom’s Briery Gap Cultural Centre has said he is looking forward to leading the venue into a “new chapter in its long and storied history.”

Management at the venue, which his due to reopen next May after a multi-million Euro facelift after a devasting fire in 2016 forced its closure, this week announced that Mike Ryan will take up the role as its first ever artistic director on September 6 following what they described as a “competitive interview selection process”.

Steeped in the arts for his entire life, Mr Ryan studied music and English at UCC, winning several national student and amateur awards for his sound and lighting designs for theatre.

A resident of Cork City for the past 15-years, he has been immersed in Cork vibrant artistic scene working as a writer and director for theatre and in recent years fulfilled a variety of roles within both the local and national the arts sector.

These have included working as artist liaison with the Cork Midsummer Festival, reviewer and journalist for The Thin Air magazine, a script writer for the Abbey Theatre and as a judge for the Northern Ireland Music Prize.

He has also worked with the Corkadorca Theatre company, the Audi Dublin International Film Festival and has participated in several prestigious arts development schemes including MAKE, Gap Day and Pop-Up.

The chair of the Briery Gap Cultural Centre GLC, Noel O’Driscoll, said the board was very confident, based on Mr Ryan’s expertise and experience, that he was the right man for the job.

“His appointment will be very productive and will enable the Briery Gap to become a major player in the arts sector, not only in County Cork but nationally. Mike is proudly neurodivergent, which often leads him to have varied interests and passions, as well as making him a passionate advocate for inclusivity in the arts,” said Mr O’Driscoll.

“The board will be very supportive of Mike as our first artistic director and we will collectively work with all key stakeholders in the Macroom hinterland to progress the artistic product for the betterment of the region. The Board would also like to acknowledge the enormous support we have received from Cork County Council in making this happen,” he added.

Commenting on his new role, Mr Ryan said that during his career he has strived to be a “champion for artists from every walk of life”.

“For me this role will be no different. I am thrilled and honoured to lead the Briery Gap into this new chapter in its long and storied history. I’m excited by the possibilities that exist to create new movements, develop the talents of local artists and to welcome artists from across the country to see what Macroom has to offer the arts in Ireland,” said Mr Ryan.

He said he was also looking forward to collaborating with the team at the adjoining library when it reopens next year in engaging with then many local creative community groups and “welcoming them in to their new space..”

“As we rebuild Briery Gap as a home for storytellers, it is my ambition that we will also provide inclusive and compelling cinema, theatre and music, that embraces both our history and the present moment, reaching new audiences and re-energising the ones that are already waiting at the Briery Gap door to take their seats,” said Mr Ryan.

The Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn, said Mr Ryan’s appointment brings the Briery Gap’s reopening “another step closer” and combined with other projects including the opening of the Macroom Bypass, the regeneration of St Colman’s Church and the public realm works planned for South Square and Masseytown would help drive further economic development for the town.

“It is a very exciting time for the people of Macroom to see their town thrive and develop to its full potential,” said Cllr O’Flynn.