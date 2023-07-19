Excitement builds as 2023 Mallow Arts Festival fast approaches

The Mallow Arts Festival committee members pictured with Mallow Arts Festival sponsor Ronan Freyne of The Granary during their walkabout in Mallow last Saturday.

The sixth annual Mallow Arts Festival kicks off on Wednesday next, July 26 with the official opening performed by the newly elected Cork County Mayor Frank O’Flynn at the West End Art Studios at 6pm.

On opening day the much awaited Gerard O’Meara Photographic Exhibition will be opened at 12.30pm in the Globe Cafe. Gerard will feature many of his iconic images captured over a period of 65 years in photography around Mallow.

The opening night concert will be staged in the Hibernian Hotel at 8pm featuring Cór Magh Ealla (Mallow Community Choir) the ukulele band d’UKE AD and Friends who hail from Cork will follow with their performance while the Ukrainean singer Natalia Yevtushenko, who was hugely popular last year, will also feature.

Local classical guitar virtuoso Noel Walsh will also take part in this event. Admission is €10.

Also on opening day a Smartphone Film Making Workshop will be held at Specsavers (upstairs).

At 2pm a very interesting event for locals will be The Sopranos at St. Patrick’s Boys National School. It is a celebration of a time when two pupils from this school, Tom Duggan and Briain Ó Gráda, won numerous titles for being the best boy sopranos in Ireland, having made several recordings.

Tom now resides in Dublin while Briain went on to join several showbands on the ballroon circuit, including backing on keyboards to Tommy Drennan and Shaun O’Dowd and Ding-A-Ling, and today performs as a one man band.

Due to renovation work at Mallow Library, all events booked for there will now take place at the West End Art Studio while the Compassionate Culture Network Coffee Morning will now be held at 10.30am in Orla’s Studios at Shortcastle.