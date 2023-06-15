Emotional ending to the annual Twomey Family Remorial events

As the curtain came down on the final Twomey Family Remorial weekend, Elber Twomey said “We are truly humbled and honoured that our 10th Twomey Family Remorial still attracted hundreds of people to both Meelin and Rockchapel for our final event.”

Elber described how the weekend kicked off with the collection of two vans from Newmarket Motors who have so generously sponsored the Remorial since 2016. She also paid tribute to local shops that have donated supplies every year.

The weekend of activities opened on Saturday night with the legendary Aonghus MacDomhnaill as quizmaster at the table quiz where over 100 people took part. Elber thanked Deirdre from KD’s who delivered tasty hot nibbles for participants on the night.

The 50k cycle set off from Rockchapel on Sunday morning. Elber described the atmosphere: “Inside, the Community Centre was buzzing from 7.30am with fantastic ladies sorting teas and treats for our cyclists, wonderful girls sitting ready to take registrations and 4 super bikers ready to lead the cyclists on the 50k route.

“Outside the community centre was buzzing too with our loyal stewards getting ready to take up their posts along the route. Johnny Stack who has always been the main cycle organiser had given them all their points and they were having a final check before they headed to their spots. Over 120 cyclists took on the Sugán Challenge. Many of them remarked that they were surprised that we were finishing our cycle and asked would we take a year off and come back in 2025. They added that the cycle would be missed as it was always a part of their calendar and a credit to the team”

Meanwhile in Meelin, approximately 90 people sprinted to Twomey’s Bridge and back. This was followed by the 5K family walk which was supported by 250 participants.

“They all returned to a warm welcome and the kids got a treat of a hot burger or chips and ice cream. At 4pm Meelin village was buzzing and humming with amazingly talented Meadhbh Walsh who kept us blown away by her truly unique and powerful voice. After this we had the pleasure of our own wonderfully entertaining DJ Liam Bán O’Sullivan who entertained us into the small hours,” Elber said.

On Monday evening, events drew to a close with the ‘Connie Twomey Memorial Hurling Cup’ tournament where teams from Newmarket, Dromtarriffe, Kanturk and the local St. Marks taking part.

“They were very close and entertaining matches but 2023 saw St. Marks claiming this special cup only for the second time since we began in 2014. Seventy kids took part, and have now joined the team of Twomey Family Remorial Seat-belt Sherriffs,” Elber said.

Meanwhile across the water in Devon, Elber’s cousin Sean Twomey ran a ‘pirate weekend’ and raised an amazing £1,000 for Torbay Hospital which had closed its A & E on the day of the crash and relocated hospital staff to the scene of the crash in an effort to save the Twomey Family.

“As a result of the efforts of the small army behind the Twomey Family Remorial, more than €180,000 has been raised for a variety of charities. If anyone missed this, our final Twomey Family Remorial, they can still donate at www.Twomey familyRemorial.com.”

As the weekend and the Twomey Family Remorial drew to a close, Elber said:

“We have had a good run for ten years, and it is time to call it a day. Since we started this event, there have been other tragedies and fundraising initiatives in and around our community in Meelin.

“I just think there is only so much that communities can afford to give, and I am so proud of what the people behind this particular initiative achieved. We raised funds and helped raise awareness. Nothing will ever bring back Connie or Oisin or Elber Marie but at least we - and that includes every single person who ran or walked or cycled or stewarded or made tea for us - all tried to bring something positive out of the tragedy and travesty of their deaths.

“My aim was that Con, Baba Oisín and Little Lady would never be forgotten, that we would promote positive mental health and how precious life is along with promoting road safety. I’m hopeful that we have achieved this and that our beauties will never be forgotten. #LifeIsPrecious.”