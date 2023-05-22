Education minister visits Mallow schools
Education Minisiter Norma Foley TD paid visits to Davis College, St. Mary’s Secondary School and the Patrician Academy in Mallow last Thursday.
On her arrival at St. Mary’s she was greeted by John Hourihan, chairman of the board of management, Principal Yvonne Bane, teachers and school staff before being introduced to foreign national students and sporting teams from athletics, swimming, football, basketball and camogie before she was introduced to the podium in the school gym by Lucy Lynch and Fifi Agunloye.
In her 15 minute address to the 600 students, teachers and staff the minister praised the work and achievements of the school.
The school choir entertained with the song ‘This Is Why We Sing’ and a trio of musicians also performed to mark the occasion.
Before her departure Minister Foley was presented with a flower bowl by Emily and Nicalla from the school.