Easter parade numbers down this year in Mallow

Eoghan Kenny (Labour) laying a wreath at the Republican Monument on Mallow Bridge on Easter Monday.

Pictured at the Republican Plot at St. Gobnait's Cemetery on Easter Monday were Cllr Pat Hayes (Fianna Fail), Grace Walsh, Billy Kelleher (M.E.P) and Cllr Gearoid Murphy (Fianna Fail). Photo: Jimmy Howard.

Tim Sheehan reading the Proclamation at the Republican Monument on Mallow Bridge on Easter Monday.

The annual Easter Monday all-party parade in Mallow was noticeiably smaller in size this year.

The parade proceeded, in a dry spell of weather, from Mallow Courthouse at 12 noon led by an Local Defence Forces colour party followed by the Thomas Davis Pipe Band, local politicians and the general public.

The parade passed through the New Road, Fair Street and Main Street, and under the shadow of the Thomas Davis statue at the Plaza the band played A Nation Once Again before proceeding to the nearby Republican Monument on Mallow Bridge.

Cllr Gearoid Murphy addressed the gathering before Tim Sheehan read the Proclamation. This was followed by a wreath laying ceremony with Cllr Pat Hayes (Fianna Fail), Cllr Liam Madden (Fine Gael), Eoghan Kenny (Labour) and Mairead Behan (Sinn Fein) doing the honours.

Long time Mallow Pipe Band member Pakie O’Donoghue also spoke and he expressed his concerns for the Mallow band who presently have no practice rooms in the town. He emphasised that on the 100th anniversary of the band in 2024 it was a possibilty that its future was very uncertain.

Cllr Murphy promised that the council would examine this ongoing issue.

Also attending the parade were Chairman of the Kanturk / Mallow Municipal Council Cllr James Kennedy and author John O’Brien, both from Labour.