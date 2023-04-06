Easter bunny adds to Dromtariffe Ladies Football quiz

Knocknagree's David Fleming, Daniel Donnelly, Tadgh O'Connor and Denis Donnelly in the presence of Michael John O'Keeffe took runner up position in the Dromtariffe Ladies Football Table Quiz. Picture John Tarrant

A Kilcorney team of Siobhan O'Regan, Ayba Hickey, Kate Nolan and Leah Murphy enjoying the Dromtariffe Ladies Football Table Quiz. Picture John Tarrant

A combined Rathcoole and Boherbue team of Layla Buckley, Edel Daly, Kate O'Suilivan and Ben O'Sulliivan earned runner up place in the Dromtariffe Ladies Football Table Quiz. Picture John Tarrant

A Banteer team of Dylan Fiddes, Tadhg Corrigan, Ben Vicaire and Jack O'Keeffe, winners of the Sharon O'Keeffe Memorial Shield at the Dromtariffe Ladies Football Table Quiz in the company of Michael John O'Keeffe. Picture John Tarrant

Ciara Murphy and Noelle Healy confirming the scores at the Dromtariffe Ladies Football Table Quiz. Picture John Tarrant

Olivia Harrington, Aoibheann Ahern and Nicole McSweeney from Kanturk enjoying the Dromtariffe Ladies Football Table Quiz. Picture John Tarrant

Ellie Buckley, Sive Reidy, Muireann Angland and Mary Loooney took third place in the senior category in the Dromtariffe Ladies Football Table Quiz. Picture John Tarrant

Abbey Cremin, Evelyn Moylan, Orla O'Shea and Saorlaith Corkery from Millstreet enjoying the Dromtariffe Ladies Football Table Quiz. Picture John Tarrant

The Easter Bunny and Easter Eggs aplenty made for a terrific theme at the hugely popular Dromtariffe Ladies Football National Schools Table Quiz hosted in Dromtariffe Parish Hall. A seasonal theme added to the delight of another successful staging with entries from all parts of Duhallow.

Proceedings were excellently managed, budding brainiacs put through a mixed bag of posers on general knowledge and a few specialist topics thrown in. With over 50 teams participating, the competition was extremely high both in the junior and senior categories.

No surprise, it was a close race all the way for ultimate honours before a Banteer quartet of Ben Vicaire, Tadhg Corrigan, Jack O’ Keeffe and Dylan Fiddes claimed the Sharon O’ Keeffe Memorial Shield.

Taking runner up were a Knocknagree team of David Fleming, Daniel Donnelly, Denis Donnelly and Tadhg O’Connor with a second Banteer quartet of Muireann Angland, Ellie Buckley, Mary Looney and Sive Reidy filling third position.

Following a tie break, a Dromagh team of Darragh McAuliffe, Amy Cotter, Lucy Daly and Alice Golden earned fourth place.

From the Junior Category, Dromagh NS took the accolades, Molly Cotter, Eoghan Philpott, Caolan O’ Leary and Eoin Golden thrilled to take the spoils.

A Boherbue/Rathcoole combination of Ben O’Sullivan, Kate O’ Sullivan, Layla Buckley and Edel Daly collected second position, third place awarded to Hollymount’s Melissa O’Leary, Clodagh O’Sullivan and Cuillin Dineen.

The Easter Bunny added to the excitement, presenting seasonal treats to delighted kids in another excellent staging by Dromtariffe Ladies Football Club.