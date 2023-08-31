Duhallow Vintage Club’s final run of the 2023 season

Cormac and Anne Daly with Timmy Collis were at the end of summer run of Duhallow Vintage Club.

Ken and Eillen Nagle from Killavullen were at the Duhallow Vinyage Club's end of summer run.

John Noel Cronin and Eileen were at the Duhallow Vintage Club's end of summer run at Dromtariffe.

Jim O'Doherty, with Tom and Rose Kearney at the Duhallow Vintage Club's end of summer run at Dromtariffe.

Duhallow Vintage Club chair Pat O'Sullivan and Ian with Timmy Collins at the end of summer run at Dromtariffe.

Sean Doolig, with Helen and Jimmy Shanahan were at the end of sunner run at Dromtariffe with Duhallow Vintage Club.

The August run of Duhallow Vintage Club, which marked the end of their summer runs programme, attracted another big gathering of members, this time at the Dromtariffe parish hall in mid-Duhallow.

Vintage Club chair Pat O’Sullivan along with President Jim O’Doherty, and Rose and Tom Kearney, were on hand to welcome the members, register them and provide them with their route for the final run of their season.

The drive covered three counties, taking the cavalcade of cars from Dromtariffe to Newmarket and Rockchapel, and over the county Limerick border to Feale’s Bridge. Following a 50-minute break there they headed into County Kerry, going direct to Castleisland’s River Island Hotel, where they dined prior to making the return journey home.

The run brought the curtain down on their busy summer programme, which saw them raise vital funds for charitable purposes through their outings. They also attended the Mallow Garden Festival over the three days of the event.

“We are extremely grateful to all our members and sponsors for their tremendous support over the preceding months, and we look forward to reviewing our activities over the coming weeks, with a view to laying plans for 2024,” said club chair Pat O’Sullivan.

“We will now revert to our traditional base at the community hall in the Cois Abhainn housing complex in Freemount village,” Said PRO Ray O’Connor.

They will also support the upcoming charity vintage event in Meelin village on Sunday the 1st October next, which is being organised by club member Timmy Collins.