Duhallow Vintage Club present cheque to Cork Parkinson’s Association

Rose Kearney, Nora O'Doherty and Esther O'Sullivan of Duhallow Vintage Club presenting Kate and Tony Wilkinson of the Cork Parkinson's Association with a cheque for €2,800, procees of their catering at the Mallow Flower and Garden Festival, with other club members and festival director Alan Collins (right kneeling).

The O'Sullivans Pat and Paul with Michael O'Callaghan (centre) at the Duhallow Vintage Summer run.

MEMBERS of Duhallow Vintage Club were back at Mallow Racecourse again on last Tuesday evening, this time to present a cheque, the proceeds of their catering tent at the recent Mallow Flower and Garden Festival.

It was an event where the club’s display area was a huge attraction over the three days of the festival.

The beneficiary of the takings was the Cork Parkinson’s Association and their chair Tony Wilkinson and his wife Kate were on hand to accept the cheque for €2,800.

This included a significant contribution from the festival director Alan Collins, for their funds of the Association. The cheque was presented by the Duhallow catering committee of Rose Kearney, Nora O’Doherty and Esther O’Sullivan to Tony and Kate Wilkinson.

Meanwhile, back at club level the vintage club members embarked on their summer run last Sunday in glorious weather, when they headed cross country to the village of Grenagh, taking in Newmarket, Boherbue, Gortroe and Bweeing and Grenagh Farm, before returning to their base in Freemount village.