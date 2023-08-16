Duhallow dances in support of vital cancer service
Duhallow folk in their droves made the journey across the border into the Kingdom last Sunday night to support a fundraising dance for the Kerry Cancer Support Group transport services.
The event which was organised by Knocknagree native John Joe Herlihy saw the Heritage Centre in Scartaglen packed to the rafters with dancers and music lovers from Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Cavan, New York and New Jersey.
Dancing kicked off at 9pm and continued until 11.30pm when John Joe rolled out 31 sponsored prizes for a monster raffle, proceeds of which also went to the fund.
Kerry Cancer Support Group was established in 2007 and has been transporting the people of Kerry, West Cork and West Limerick to hospitals in Cork and Limerick for their cancer related treatments since 2010.
Having transported over 75% of those diagnosed in the region since foundation, they hope that they are living up to their aim. They also provide information and support to families experiencing cancer and to schools and groups in the region with their different campaigns.
Their centre at Maine Street in Tralee is very welcoming and people are always encouraged to drop in to discuss anything relating to their journey.
Breda Hyland speaking a the event on behalf of Kerry Cancer Support Group said that the ethos of the group is that no one should have to face their cancer journey alone.
“Kerry Cancer Support Group is devoted to maintaining a warm, welcoming environment while ensuring that service users have immediate access to our free programmes and resources.
“Our professional staff members strive to help people affected by cancer in a way that is as supportive and helpful as possible to achieve the highest quality of life. Kerry Cancer Support Group is a community-based, volunteer-driven, community-supported organisation”.
Donations are still rolling in and will be added to the proceeds from the Dance. A Cheque will be presented to the organisation in a few weeks time.
Kerry Cancer Support Group can be contacted at 066-7195560
North Cork Cancer Connect Group 021 2038562 or 085 2660918.