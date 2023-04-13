Duhallow cycle fans applaud Rás na Mumhan finishers on Mushera

THE Kerry Group Rás Mumhan tested the mettle of of participants in Duhallow on Easter Sunday with a 115km circuit before they finished up at the Kerryman’s Table close to Mushera.

Rás Mumhan is one of the premier cycling events in Ireland, run by Cycling Munster. With Castleisland as its base, the race passes through some of the most stunning scenery in Kerry’s Ring of Kerry and North West Cork .

From a cyclists perspective, demanding terrain was encountered, exciting fare with the addition of a summit finish at Kerrymans Table.

Sliabh Luachra Cycling Club helped coordinate Sunday’s action, participants convening in the Green Glens Complex for a take off towards Rathmore, Cullen, Derrinagree Junction, Newmarket, Ballydesmond, Knocknagree, Rathmore/Shinnagh Cross, Ballydaly, Top Of Bellagh, Kilmeedy Castle, Millstreet, Millstreet Country Park, Kilcorney, Moll Carthy’s Bridge, Millstreet and a finish at the scenic Kerryman’s Table.

At the end of a hectic day, Sliabh Luachra CC extended thanks to all involved in contributing to the massive success of the staging.

“We extend heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all our club members, marshalls and their families, to all the locals for their due care, support and patience. Also many thanks to all the committee members of Kerry Group Ras Mumhan, Slisbh Luachra CC and Munster Cycling Academy for all their hard work and dedication behind the scenes to make Stage 3 in Duhallow a success”, said the club.