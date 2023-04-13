Cork

Change county

Duhallow cycle fans applaud Rás na Mumhan finishers on Mushera

Pictured at Ras Mumhan in Millstreet were Danny Curtin, O'Leary Stone CC, Kanturk; Angela, Pat and Nicholas Tarrant, Lombardstown. Picture John Tarrant

Sliabh Luachra Cycling Club members helped steward Ras Munhan on its start in Millstreet. Picture John Tarrant

Cyclists competing in the Kerry Group Rás Mumhan pass through Millstreet on Easter Sunday. Picture John Tarrant

Knocknagree's Ben Murphy and Sliabh Luachra CC competed in Ras Mumhan, Picture John Tarrant

Lombardstown Seán Tarrant and O'Leary Stone Cycling Club, Kanturk competing in Ras Mumhan, Picture John Tarrant

Millsteet volunteers supporting the Ras Mumhan stage in Millstreet. Picture John Tarrant

thumbnail: Pictured at Ras Mumhan in Millstreet were Danny Curtin, O'Leary Stone CC, Kanturk; Angela, Pat and Nicholas Tarrant, Lombardstown. Picture John Tarrant
thumbnail: Sliabh Luachra Cycling Club members helped steward Ras Munhan on its start in Millstreet. Picture John Tarrant
thumbnail: Cyclists competing in the Kerry Group Rás Mumhan pass through Millstreet on Easter Sunday. Picture John Tarrant
thumbnail: Knocknagree's Ben Murphy and Sliabh Luachra CC competed in Ras Mumhan, Picture John Tarrant
thumbnail: Lombardstown Seán Tarrant and O'Leary Stone Cycling Club, Kanturk competing in Ras Mumhan, Picture John Tarrant
thumbnail: Millsteet volunteers supporting the Ras Mumhan stage in Millstreet. Picture John Tarrant
John TarrantCorkman

THE Kerry Group Rás Mumhan tested the mettle of of participants in Duhallow on Easter Sunday with a 115km circuit before they finished up at the Kerryman’s Table close to Mushera.

Rás Mumhan is one of the premier cycling events in Ireland, run by Cycling Munster. With Castleisland as its base, the race passes through some of the most stunning scenery in Kerry’s Ring of Kerry and North West Cork .

From a cyclists perspective, demanding terrain was encountered, exciting fare with the addition of a summit finish at Kerrymans Table.

Read more

Sliabh Luachra Cycling Club helped coordinate Sunday’s action, participants convening in the Green Glens Complex for a take off towards Rathmore, Cullen, Derrinagree Junction, Newmarket, Ballydesmond, Knocknagree, Rathmore/Shinnagh Cross, Ballydaly, Top Of Bellagh, Kilmeedy Castle, Millstreet, Millstreet Country Park, Kilcorney, Moll Carthy’s Bridge, Millstreet and a finish at the scenic Kerryman’s Table.

At the end of a hectic day, Sliabh Luachra CC extended thanks to all involved in contributing to the massive success of the staging.

“We extend heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all our club members, marshalls and their families, to all the locals for their due care, support and patience. Also many thanks to all the committee members of Kerry Group Ras Mumhan, Slisbh Luachra CC and Munster Cycling Academy for all their hard work and dedication behind the scenes to make Stage 3 in Duhallow a success”, said the club.

Read more