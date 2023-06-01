Duhallow choir headlines superb spring concert

John Leo from Charleville CBS Primary School who was the MC at the Duhallow Choir concert in Holy Cross Church Charleville.

The Duhallow Choral Society’s spring concert attracted a capacity attendance at Charleville’s Holy Cross Church on last Tuesday evening, when they performed alongside the choirs of the Holy Family School from St. Joseph’s Foundation and the CBS Charleville Primary School choir.

The performance of the Duhallow choir, and both choirs from the schools, got a great reception from those present, who were treated to some beautiful singing and musical presentations. The Duhallow singers were under the baton of musical director Sharon Reidy and accompanied by Aine Murray and Lena Vaughan.

The much travelled Newmarket based Duhallow choir came to Charleville credited with performances for Pope Francis in Croke Park, as a section of the stadium choir, and they also participated in St. Patrick’s week celebrations in Chicago. Renowned for their charity work, they have contributed to raising over €400,000 for deserving causes in their own area and elsewhere.

Charleville’s Voice of Ireland winner, Keith Hanley, was also a guest performer at the event, as was Fiona Crooks, who duetted with pupil Ryan McGuirk.

The very efficient MC for the concert was another school pupil, thirteen years old John John Leo, who also played the guitar. The Scór ballad group also performed as did Daniel Flos, Gavin Ryan Vance, Willie O’Neill on Ricco Toner, Ted O’Brien.

Along with the Holy Family School choir, other performers from the school were Cara Pigott, Garret Healy, Nathan Sheehan, Alan Tobin and Eoin Pat Leahy. The programme contained a tribute to the late Margaret Lyons (RIP), who tragically lost her life in a road traffic incident on Charleville’s Main Street recently. She had been a staff member at the Holy Family School for many years.

The event was a fund-raiser for both the Holy Family School and Charleville CBS Primary School. Holy Family School are currently developing a multi-sensory room at their facility at Baker’s Road, Charleville. The new room will help reduce anxiety in pupils who are vulnerable to stresses. When they are relaxed, they are ready to take on life’s ordinary challenges, such as learning.

The second local beneficiary from the event was Charleville Primary School, who are eagerly awaiting the onset of their new school building, which has been sanctioned by the Department of Education and Skills. The new building will comprise of ten mainstream classrooms, five special classes, five SET rooms, as well as a sports hall, staffroom and offices

A new modular building has also been sanctioned and is currently under construction. This building will consist of one special class, two mainstream classrooms and two SET rooms and an office. The school also caters for autistic children since 2015 and has grown and developed significantly since then.