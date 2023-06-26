Dromtariffe revels in fundraising Movathon event

Ronan Murphy, Aaron Lane, Dermot Murphy, Donncha O'Riordan and Gearóid Sheehan at the completion of the Dromtariiffe GAA Movethon Fundraiser. Picture John Tarrant

A BLAZE of colour and excitement surrounded the hugely successful Dromtariffe GAA Movathon Fundraiser that attracted large attendances to the Club Complex in Rathcoole.

Players, club members and supporters participated in a series of events, the novel undertaking which included matches, entertainment and a colour run. Funds raised will support further development of Dromtariffe GAA in the extension of its club grounds.

Gaelic games are long established, Dromtariffe adult GAA, Juvenile and ladies football clubs are an integral part of the local community.

Indeed Dromtariffe GAA stands as one of the oldest units in the country and earns a place of pride in the long history of the GAA from its founding in 1885 as indicated by Club Chairman Seán Feely.

“The club along with its Juvenile and Ladies Football interests are seeking to build upon the excellent work from the past and further advance the club through a series of development projects”, he said.

“We ‘re in the process of buying an additional field and in time, it will be developed into an all weather pitch and installing lights in 2024/25,” he continued.

The fundraising Movathon opened with a Mass at the Club Complex celebrated by Fr. Batt Doherty remembered great friends of Dromtariffe GAA. Saturday was dedicated to the Brian Cronin Memorial Tournament with host club Dromtariffe and Kilmurry emerging as the big winners.

Cracks of thunder failed to dampen the enthusiasm, proceedings closed with the eagerly awaited Colour Run, a haze of reds, blues, greens, yellows and purples emerging from the fun filled staging.

“We’re thrilled with the response, we were graced by young and old from under six months to under 100 years. A big thank you to everybody that helped to organize and supported the staging”, said Seán.