Dromtariffe mourns passing of 59er Gerard O’Connor

Dromtariffe GAA put out their mourning colours this week as news came of the passing of former stalwart Gerard O’Connor who came from a family steeped in sporting activities and many other organisations in Dromtariffe. To mark his death, the famous red and white flag of Dromtarriffe GAA and the national flag floated gently in the breeze at half mast at the Dromtariffe Complex in Rathcoole. Former colleague Charlie Drake spoke of Gerard hailing from a respected family, the eldest son of Tim and Mary O’Connor, Gurteen, Banteer located in the parish of Dromtariffe. “It was in the famous red and white of Dromtariffe GAA, county champions from 1959, Gerard was best known. He was a rock solid defender, playing in the number four jersey with a very safe pair of hands and played very well in all the games of the late 50’s and 60’s. He will also be remembered for an outstanding display of goalkeeping in the Examiner Cup final of 1961”, said Charlie. “That game was against the old rivals, Castlemagner, who were completely on top but could not get the ball past Gerard and, indeed, if Castlemagner took a few points instead of trying in vain to get a goal past him they might have won the cup. The final score tells its own story, Dromtariffe 0-3, Castlemagner 0-1”. Dromtarriffe GAA and the wider community is sad to learn of Gerard’s passing in his adopted country and home in the USA, where he lived for many years. “We know we never lose the people and players we love, even in death, they continue to participate in every act, thought and decision we make. Gerard O’Connor leaves an indelible imprint in our memories, we can all remember Gerard amongst his 1959 team members, neighbours and many friends in the Duhallow Lodge Hotel in 1999 when the 40th anniversary of that famous county championship win was celebrated”, said Charlie.