Downpours of ‘blood rain’ in Cork and Kerry leaves cars covered in sand from Sahara

Car wash facilities in Macroom and elsewhere in Cork and across the county bounds are extremely busy today following downpours of rain which left cars covered in dust from the Sahara.

Torrential downpours on Tuesday morning led to an unexpected windfall for operators of car wash facilities in Cork and Kerry as the showers of ‘blood rain’ left a thin film of sand understood to be from the Sahara desert on vehicles.

The rain is described as blood rain because when it first falls the rain appears like mud with a reddish tint.

The downpours led to long queues of motorists at car wash facilities in Macroom and elsewhere in County Cork.

Drivers were told they should get their washed rather than risk scratching their vehicles by attempting to remove the sandy substance by hand or a dry cloth.

"My car was covered in the stuff,” said Macroom photographer James O’Driscoll. “I had to queue for 30 minutes at a local car wash to get it washed.”

There were lengthy queues this morning at local garages and two dedicated car wash facilities, the Eco Wash facility in Masseytown and H&R Burke who operate a car valet business under the shadow of Macroom Castle.

"It was a busy morning certainly,” said Richard Burke. “I had one woman who dropped in to get her car washed after driving from west Kerry.”

The blood rain downpours have happened in Cork and Kerry and elsewhere in the south west during a mini September heatwave with temperatures reaching 26 degrees celsius in some places.