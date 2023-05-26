‘Don’t leave your loved ones in doubt’ - Irish Kidney Association urges the public to carry donor cards

250 organ transplants were undertaken in Ireland last year as the number of procedures undertaken annually climbs back to pre-Covid levels.

THIS year’s Organ Donation Week Campaign was built around the theme of ‘Don’t Leave Your Loved Ones in Doubt!’ (#LeaveNoDoubt).

The key message being that members of the public can play their part in supporting organ donation for transplantation by ensuring that their families are not left in any doubt about their wishes around organ donation and ensuring that they ‘have the conversation’.

Irish Kidney Donor Association chief executive Carol Moore said that by people sharing their wishes when they are in good health makes it a less stressful decision for your family in the event of them being approached about you being a potential organ donor.

“Patients on transplant waiting lists live in hope that organs will become available to them and a strong public show of support by requesting organ donor cards builds that hope,” said Ms Moore.

At any one time in Ireland there are between 550 and 600 people active on waiting lists for organ transplants and while Ireland has made huge strides in organ donation and transplantation since the first kidney transplant was performed 60-years-ago, the Covid pandemic did dent that progress.

However, last year 250 organ transplant operations were carried out in Ireland, 44 more than in 2021. These included 163 kidney, 51 liver, eight pancreas, 10 heart and 18 lung transplants.

“This activity last year, in very challenging times with Covid-19, could not have taken place were it not for the generosity of the families of 86 deceased donors and 33 living kidney donors,” said Ms Moore.

“The record 81 transplants in the first three-months of this year offers further encouragement that we can return to or surpass the five-year average to 2019 of 283 annual transplants,” she added.

Ms Moore said it was that without any promotional activity, more than 1.45 million drivers, almost half of all licence holders, have indicated their willingness to be organ donors.

She said patients on transplant waiting lists live in hope that organs will become available to them and that a “strong public show of support by requesting organ donor cards builds that hope.”

“We are encouraging people to get together to discuss organ donation with their loved ones, and letting them know their wishes about organ donation. The organ donor card is the perfect icebreaker to start this conversation,” said Me Moore.

“Whether it’s organising a get together with family and friends, setting up a information stand in your school, college, or place of work, it all makes a difference,” she added.

People can request organ donor cards through the Irish Kidney Association website at www.ika.ie.