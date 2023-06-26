Donoughmore race marks 40th anniversary with large turnout

Sam Crowley, Kayla O'Sullivan, Danny McSweeney and Tim Crowley got a perfect view of the Donoughmore 7 Mile Road Race. Picture John Tarrant

Banteer's Anthony Mannix took runner up place in the Donoughmore 7 Mile Road Race. Picture John Tarrant

Kathleen Cronin, Maureen Lenihan and Yvonne Twomey from Mallow AC thrilled to participate in the Donoughmore 7 Mile Road Race. Picture John Tarrant

DONOGHMORE Athletic Club celebrated the 40th Anniversary of its popular seven mile road race in what was a hugely successful staging.

The race is set over a challenging but enjoyable route allowing participants to traverse some of North Cork’s most beautiful scenery.

Entries from across the South West Region added to the enjoyment and the weather obliged in making it a splendid setting.

Club Chairman John Lynch outlined the background of the famous Donoughmore Race that has fully established itself on the mid summer calendar and attracting local, national and international athletes.

“The early days of the race in 1983 saw a group meet, including the late Jackie O’Shea, Tim Joe Buckley, Bridget Barrett and others to come up with a Race. It was backed by the local community, the race is a natural 7 miles run over anti clockwise around Donoughmore”, said John.

“The success of the race is helped by the huge number of volunteers, Garda, Ambulance, Council to the local community in responding. A big thanks goes to main sponsor John Buckley Sports and Trophies in addition to the big number of local sponsors who have been most loyal over the years”, he said.

To mark the staging, each participant and walker received a 40th Anniversary Mug that’s sure to become a collector’s item. For good measure, race headquarters in Stuake featured memorabilia from over the years and roused terrific interest.

The Donoughmore race motto “take the challenge” allowed the big race wind across gentle valleys and up country roads, those interested in non competitive activity enjoyed the scenic undulating countryside.

Taking outright honours was Evan Fitzgerald from Clonmel AC in a fast time of 35 minutes, 52 seconds with Banteer hopeful Anthony Mannix representing Cork Track Club in runner up position.

Olympian Aoife Cooke retained her ladies title with another impressive run.