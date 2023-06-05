Demand for housing across Cork has increased by 13% on last year

Latest data from Daft.ie shows demand for housing last month across the State was up by 114% compared to May 2022

With demand for housing increasing across the country, one expert has said it could take another five-years for the State to get on top of the ongoing housing crisis.

NEW research published by Daft.ie has revealed the stark severity of the ongoing housing crisis – with demand for recorded during May more than double the figure for the same month last year.

The Daft.ie report found the demand for new homes was up by 114% nationally last month when compared to May of 2022.

It found that year-on-year demand for housing across the State had risen by 17%, with the figures for Cork standing at 13%.

The report found that demand for housing had increased in 18 of the 26 counties over the past year.

Despite Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures showing a 7% increase in the number of residential units built over the first quarter of this year, construction rates are still a quarter of what they were in 2019 pre-Covid.

Dan O’Brien, chief economist at the Dublin based Institute of International and European Affairs said a combination of factors including Covid lockdowns, inflation and higher funding costs have had a disastrous impact on the housing market.

Mr O’Brien said that with demand soaring, housing issues were “not going to go away anytime soon”, predicting it could take another five years for the State to get on top of the housing crisis.

The Daft.ie report found that Dublin experienced the highest year-on-year increase in housing demand at 34% followed by Meath (29%) Limerick and Offaly (26%) and Louth (25%).

It found that homes with a list price of between €400k and €600k saw the largest demand increase at 38% - with demand for homes within the €400k-€500k bracket experiencing a staggering 1,783% increase.

Experts said the latter increase was possibly due to the impact of the Help to Buy Scheme, where qualifying properties must be worth €500k or less, and the relaxing of Central Bank lending restrictions that mean new buyers can borrow up to four time their income.

On either side of these prices ranges, demand for homes in the €200k - €400k bracket has risen year-on-year by 24% (186% for new homes) and in the €600k - €800k by 20% (251% for new homes).

Homes over €800k have also seen an increase in demand from buyers but at a much smaller amount of 2%, while new homes over €800k have seen an annual increase of 160%.

The authors of the Daft.ie report said it showed that demand for homes across the country had strengthened year-on-year.

“The other side of the equation, however, not covered here is supply, and the supply in the sales market in Ireland over the course of the last 12 months was not one where supply was adequate to meet demand, read the report.

“The Irish housing market is in desperate need of increased supply over years and indeed decades to come,” it concluded.