Deep sadness in Kanturk at the death of former senator, William ‘Billy Boy’ Cashin

It was with deep sadness that the news broke in Kanturk of the passing of Billy Boy Cashin.

Billy was a true Kanturk man and if his heart was to be cut in two the word Kanturk would be written across it.

William Cashin was born in 1938 and spent his life in the service of others. He grew up and was educated in Kanturk and like all the young men of the time he joined Kanturk GAA Club where he played both football and hurling, helping Kanturk to win Duhallow Championships in both codes.

He became very involved in local politics and joined the Labour Party, which he remained a member of right up to the time of his death.

William served as a member of Seanad Éireann for four years, to which he was nominated by the Taoiseach Albert Reynolds in 1993. He was an unsuccessful candidate for the Cork North-West constituency at the 1992 and 1997 general elections.

Billy Caashin will be mostly remembered as a member of Kanturk and District Community Council, being its first chairman when it was formed in 1984. Billy served as chairman for many years but after his time as chairman he continued as a member right up to his later years when he was not as active as he used to be.

During his tenure as chairman he oversaw a number of projects in the town, including a Christmas lighting initiative and the resurrection of the St. Patrick’s Day parade. A town twinning with Rostrenen in France was also negotiated and the Wild Boar Festival was also re-started.

Swimming classes were also organised in Mallow and clean-ups of the town and rivers were organised. An annual awards ceremony was also initiated.

One of his major achievements was getting the Community Council involved in setting up a committee to establish the McCarthy Clann Society. Part of its work was to highlight the potential of Kanturk Castle as a tourist attraction. Arising from this, ownership of the castle was transferred from the British National Monuments Trust to the people of Kanturk and Ireland — An Taisce is now its formal guardian.

This week, on behalf of the Labour Party, the party leader, Ivana Bacik TD, extended her sympathy to the family and friends the former senator. Deputy Bacik said:

“Billy Cashin was a proud and longstanding stalwart of our party over many decades and on behalf of the Labour Party I want to extend our sympathy to his wife Rita, and his sons, Liam, Emmet and Ciaran, and extended family and friends.

“He was greatly respected by all who knew him, and proudly contested several hard-fought elections for the party in Cork North West and Cork County Council. He came from the long and distinguished rural Labour tradition, that was especially strong in Cork and many parts of Munster.

“His work for the people of Kanturk will be long remembered, and in the Seanad he was an advocate for many issues, including rural development, special educational needs, agriculture and the local needs of his home area.

“I am particularly struck by the number of members who have remembered him so fondly in recent days since we learned of his death. May he rest in peace.”

William Cashin died on 21st July 2023 at the age of 85, peacefully in the presence of his loving family in the excellent care of the staff at Araglen House Nursing, Boherbue. He was the beloved husband of Rita (nee Browne) and dear father of Liam, Emmet and Ciaran. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters in law Sarah and Marcy, grandchildren Finbarr, Milo and Fionn, sisters in law Kathleen, Helen and Maura, brother in law John, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours especially Denis, Anne and Noreen, his good friend Jerry and a large circle of friends.

Billy Boy Cashin it is now time to have a rest, go rest in peace your likes will not be seen again for a long, long time.