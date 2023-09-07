Dangerous north Cork cross roads revamp to be finished by early October

A notorious north Cork cross roads which is being transformed into a roundabout is getting a revamp at present with the installation of new lights, footpaths and other amenities.

According to Cllr Bernard Moynihan, the work ongoing to install the new amenities and complete the transformation of the junction into Ballymaquirke Roundabout which is on the N72 from Mallow to Killarney will be complete by early October.

As well as the installation of twelve new light columns, safety barriers, a footpath and hedging as well as signage, some drainage works have to be carried out.

“The new Ballmaquirke Roundabout is going to be a game-changer for Duhallow,” said Cllr Moynihan. “It’s central location means that access throughout the region will be improved immeasurably by the development of this roundabout which I and others had been campaigning for years.

"The old Ballymaquirke junction was dangerous, there’s no other word for it and there were many accidents over the years, including fatalities and several people were seriously injured.

"The transformation of Ballymaquirke is vital to the development of Duhallow and is a demonstration of the vital work of councillors to highlight issues at local level,” he said.