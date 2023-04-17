Dairygold delivers record-breaking set of financial results for last year

Chief executive said Dairygold delivered a ‘strong operational and financial performance’ in 2022

Pictured at the announcement of the Dairygold 2022 annual results were: Seán O’Brien, Dairygold chairman; Ann Fogarty, group company secretary; Michael Harte, chief financial officer and Conor Galvin, chief executive.

DAIRYGOLD has delivered a record-breaking annual turnover of €1.65 billion for 2022 – representing an impressive 40.9% increase on the figure for 2021.

Speaking after the release of its financial report for last year, Dairygold chief executive Conor Galvin said Ireland’s largest farmer-owned cooperative had “delivered a strong operational and financial performance” during 2022.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at €68.5 million - up by €10.9 million (18.9%) on the 2021 figure, with the company recording an operating profit of €40.2 million- representing €9.8 million (33%) increase on the figure for the previous year.

Other key figures contained within the report showed net debt had recorded a €24.1 million (8.7%) increase to €132.3 million and net asset value had increased by €35.6million (8.7%) to €457.8 million.

Mr Galvin said the significant increase in EBITDA and operating profit was achieved against a backdrop of considerable volatility and inflationary pressures, while paying leading milk and grain prices, with “an excellent performance delivered across all of the society’s businesses.”

“The Society delivered a very strong operational and financial performance, driven by maximising the unprecedented high market returns, achieving enhanced operational efficiencies, while managing volatility and significant inflationary pressures,” said Mr Galvin.

“This enabled the Society to pay very strong and extremely competitive prices to members for their produce.”

However, Mr Galvin warned that the dairy industry and the volatile conditions in which it operates continues to go through “a period of significant uncertainty, with huge challenges to be faced”, including sustainability, geopolitical tensions and ongoing market volatility.

“The last number of years have been very positive for the Society, and while we have a clear roadmap for the future ‘Our Strategy Our Future 2030’, we need to be cognisant of how these challenges will influence the future, to continue that success over the coming years,” said Mr Galvin.

“Making the appropriate and necessary decisions, to future proof farm enterprises and the Society, will be critical to deliver the short-term goals and long-term strategic ambitions of the Society and our members,” he added.

The report said the company’s dairy business had a “very successful year” and was a “significant contributor to the Society’s strong operational and financial performance”.

Dairygold collected and processed 1.48 billion litres of milk during 2022, with turnover increasing by €301.6 million to €1.03 billion, with the company saying this primarily reflected the record increases in dairy market prices during the year.

“Several factors on the supply side, including weaker output in the major global milk producing regions, post pandemic supply bottlenecks and the war in Ukraine, combined with stable demand, significantly strengthened dairy market returns,” read the report.

“Dairygold reflected this market dynamic, paying a historically high milk price of 62.4 cent per litre, based on the average constituents received, an increase of 52% on 2021’s milk price,” it added.

However, the report did point out that dairy prices had weakened in recent months, with slower economic growth and the impact of high product prices reducing demand.

“This has inevitably impacted milk price in 2023, but as always, Dairygold’s main priority is to continue to maximise returns for its members,” read the report.

On the agri-business side, Dairygold said the sector had delivered a “very strong performance” across all activities during 2022, despite the increasing cost of inputs and the challenge of securing products to meet customer demand.

However, the company said there remained “huge uncertainty” around feed and fertiliser prices, saying the volatility in the market would continue to be a challenge for businesses this year.

Looking to the future, the report said Dairygold’s ‘Our Strategy Our Future 2030’ roadmap outlined an ambition to significantly grow EBITDA through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions and diversifying sources of profitability, “while delivering sustainable and competitive prices to our members for their produce.”

Commenting on the 2022 results, Dairygold chairman Seán O’Brien said that 2022 had been a very good year for the Society was “testament to the determination of our members, employees and customers.

“As we move further into a new year, high input costs, market volatility and the current geopolitical landscape continue to be a concern,” said Mr O’Brien.

“ We will continue to work in the best interest of our members to alleviate the pressures of the volatile and challenging market environment, while also continuing to deliver on our members ambitions,” he added.