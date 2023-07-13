Cullen looks forward to the big vintage day

Blacksmith display added to this year’s massive show, and there’s live music too

All roads lead to the Cullen and District Special Need Association Vintage Day and Family Fun Day on this Sunday with a large attendance expected to convene at Cullen GAA grounds.

Millstreet Vintage Club are lending their support to this, the 23rd staging of annual fundraiser. All kinds of vintage tractors, cars and engines are promised for a fun day out for all the family in an idyllic setting in a programme supplemented by novelty events and live entertainment.

Some of the oldest machinery in the country will be on parade, patrons will be in for a treat, viewing the wonderful display of restored vintage machinery, tractors, cars, motorcycles, steam and stationary engines. New to this year’s hosting is a travelling forge and blacksmith display.

For the younger generation there is entertainment for children with Kenny the Clown, and balloon artist in addition to the usual sideshows, children’s sports and raffles for many valuable prizes.

An added attraction on Sunday is a musical treat by Peter Lane and Blackwater Sound.

Cullen secretary Moira O’Keeffe spoke of the association covering a wide span of Duhallow, Slíabh Luachra and further afield.

“The afternoon has become a fixed event in the North Cork calendar, making it a day where people can meet, reminisce and enjoy the days of old in a relaxed atmosphere. Many friendships are renewed and new ones formed each year at this annual get-together”, said Moira.

“This fundraising event is both enjoyable and vital to the financial standing of the Special Needs Association in raising much needed funds to support centres and maintain services for people living with special needs.

“With serious cutbacks in public funding, much ongoing voluntary effort is required to maintain services for people with special needs at the current level. All monies collected will be distributed to the various local groups caring for our special friends on the final night of our annual weigh-in”, she added.

Since last year’s vintage afternoon, the passing of Geff O’Sullivan is sadly missed by all involved with the Cullen Special Needs and Vintage Day.

“Geff served the association in many roles, including as first chairman in 1973 and up to the time of his passing he was vice-chairperson. Instrumental in organising the first old time threshing and vintage display in 1981, it continued for three years and was revived again in 1999,” said Moira. “Geff was a popular figure and leader over the years, and was most respected for his advice and guidance; his input to the success of this event was immense.

“Geff was also involved with Millstreet Vintage Club and in memory of Geff they have generously offered their help and support to us in organising the 2023 staging”.

Cullen Vintage Day has become a hugely popular annual event, for many it offers a warm and friendly place to meet up and for others it’s a great day out for kids and parents alike.

“There is something for everyone at this year’s event, the community input is immense. We are indebted to our sponsors, media and to the many people who give so generously of their time, their talents and their resources over the years to help us in our fund-raising efforts and tend not to look for any recognition of their work and help, it is greatly appreciated”, said Moira.