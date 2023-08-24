Cullen hopeful weather favours rescheduled annual vintage day

Organisers of the Cullen and District Special Need Association Vintage Day and family fun day are hoping the weather man will oblige on this Sunday for the rescheduled hosting at Cullen GAA Grounds.

Unfortunately, a weather alert forced the postponement of last month’s staging but fingers are crossed for the 23rd staging of this ever-popular event.

All kinds of vintage tractors, cars and engines are promised for a fun day out for all the family in an idyllic setting in a programme supplemented by novelty events and live entertainment. Some of the oldest machinery in the country will be on parade, patrons will be in for a treat, viewing the wonderful display of restored vintage machinery, tractors,cars, motor cycles, steam and stationary engines. New to this year’s hosting is a Travelling Forge and Blacksmith Display.

For the younger generation, there is entertainment for Children with Kenny the Clown, and Balloon Artist in addition to the usual side shows, children’s sports and raffles for many valuable prizes.

An added attraction on Sunday is a musical treat in the award winning Cullen Pipe Band in addition to Peter Lane and Blackwater Sound.

Millstreet Vintage club are lending their support, Cullen Secretary Moira O’Keeffe spoke of the Association covering a wide span of Duhallow, Slíabh Luachra and further afield.

“The afternoon has become a fixed event in the North Cork calendar, making it a day where people can meet, reminisce and enjoy the days of old in a relaxed atmosphere. Many friendships are renewed and new ones formed each year at this Annual get-together”, said Moira.

“Hopefully, the weather will oblige on this occasion, fundraising event is both enjoyable and vital to the financial standing of the Special Needs Association in raising much needed funds to support centres and maintain services for people living with special needs. With serious cutbacks in public funding, much ongoing voluntary effort is required to maintain services for Special Needs at the current level, all monies collected will be distributed to the various local groups caring for our Special Friends on the final night of our Annual Weigh in”, she said.