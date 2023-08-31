Cullen finally gets its vintage day and it’s a classic

At the second time of asking, the Cullen and District Special Needs Association Vintage Festival held on the grounds of Cullen GAA Club, attracted a large attendance.

Last month a weather alert cancelled the original planned event and although light showers surfaced on this occasion, it failed to deter organisers and patrons from recreating bygone days at the popular staging.

Spokesperson for the Cullen and District Special Needs Association Moira O’Keeffe told how some of the oldest machinery in the country generated interest locally.

“Close on 100 exhibitors were on parade, all kinds of machinery on view-from tractors, machinery, old household and farmyard equipment, thanks to everybody for showing such enthusiasm to help organise and support the event,” she said.

Millstreet Vintage Club lent their support to the 23rd staging, all kinds of vintage tractors, cars and engines assembled for a fun day out for all the family in an idyllic setting and a programme supplemented by novelty events and live entertainment.

Since last year’s vintage day, the passing of Geff O’Sullivan was sadly missed by all in Cullen Special Needs and visitors.

“Geff served the association in many roles including its first chairman in 1973 and up to the time of his passing he was vice chairperson. Instrumental in organising the first Old Time Threshing and Vintage display in 1981, it continued for three years and was revived again in 1999,” said Moira

“Geff was a popular figure and leader over the years, was most respected for his advice and guidance and his input to the success of this event was immense.

“Geff was also involved with Millstreet Vintage Club and, in memory of Geff, they generously offered their help and support to us in organising the 2023 staging, so our thanks are extended to the vintage club for their fantastic involvement”.

The afternoon has become a fixed event in the Duhallow and Sliabh Luachra calendar and indeed further afield, making it a day for all the family to enjoy. And all money raised goes to the various groups caring for the Cullen and District Special Needs Association.

“Huge credit must go to our organising committee and our fantastic team of local volunteers who worked tirelessly to ensure everything went according to plan. An event like this does not happen without support and help from the many people who give so generously of their time, from sponsoring, attending, helping and stewarding to food preparation,” said Moira.

An added attraction was a musical treat by Peter Lane with the ever-popular Cullen Pipe Band delivering their traditional recital.

For the younger generation, entertainment included Kenny the Clown and Balloon Artist in addition to the usual side shows including children’s sports and raffles.