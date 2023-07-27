Cúl festival grabs Millstreet attention

Participants take a time out from the 2023 Millstreet Juvenile GAA Cúl Camp. Picture John Tarrant

The action thrilled the stars of the future at the Millstreet Juvenile GAA Cúl Camp. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet Juvernile GAA officers Marie Smith and Karen Stanley prepare for the tug-o-war at the Millstreet Juvenile GAA Cúl Camp. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet Camogie players Abbey Dawson, Nicole Collins, Aine Tarrant, Mia Lawlor, Roisin O'Sullivan, Katie Corcoran, Ava Thornton and Caoimhe Corcoran going through an exercise routine at the Millstreet Juvenile GAA Cúl Camp. Picture John Tarrant

Abbey Cremin and Feena Hughes joined by coach Meabh Crowley at the Millstreet Juvenile GAA Cúl Camp. Picture John Tarrant

Joe Roche and Leo Lynch equipped with hurleys at the Millstreet Juvenile GAA Cúl Camp. Picture John Tarrant

A huge turnout of young stars of the future added to the enjoyment of the Millstreet Juvenile GAA Kellogg’s Cúl Camp.

Evidence from the Cúl Summer Camp is that so many young boys and girls want to follow in the illustrious footsteps of Cork players such as Darragh Cashman and Conor O’Callaghan. Importantly, the weather was favourable for the best part, those participating enjoyed the fun element along with developing and improving skills in a diverse programme

“The GAA plays a huge part in the community and the hope is these young boys and girls will go and play football, hurling and camogie.

“It’s been a great week, everybody enjoyed the schedule, thanks to one and all for putting in a huge effort”, said Secretary Maria Smyth.

Millstreet Juvenile GAA are providing the ideal opportunities to ensure the years ahead are adorned with players and teams accustomed to maintaining the identity of a proud Gaelic game base.

To offset falling population and a keenness to participate in competitive grades, amalgamations sees Millstreet joined with Cullen in football as Duarigle Gaels with success to their credit.

A sprinkling of players from Cullen supported the Millstreet Summer Camp staging to ensure another outstanding hosting.

Adding to the successful event were coaches Hayden Collins, Blaithín Dennehy, Meabh McCarthy, Michael Thornton, Joannah O’Shea, Katie McCaul, Alan O’Leary, Adam Twomey, Christopher Philpott, Ronan Corcoran, Patrick Gilbourne, Seán Murphy, Lauren Corcoran, Ciara Rebecca O’Sullivan, Meabh Crowley, Ciara O’Connor, Finn O’Dwyer. Hugh Linehan, Jack Tarrant, Killian Rearden, Kasey Drummond, Matthew McCarthy, Eugene Crowley and James Wall.

Rounding off a hectic week, all took time out for ice cream to the traditional water exchange.