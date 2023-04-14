Craig Breen tragedy prompts decision to postpone Cork Moonraker rally

Craig Breen was the most successful Irish rally driver at World level ever. He contested the Moonraker rally once, in 2011.

A RALLY on forestry roads around the Cork Gaeltacht village of Ballyvourney (Baile Mhúirne) scheduled to take place this weekend has been postponed as a mark of respect to Craig Breen, the World ranked rally driver who lost his life in a pre rally event in Croatia on Thursday.

The Moonraker rally was scheduled to take place in and around the Gaeltacht village of Baile Mhúirne on Saturday.

Craig Breen, 33, succumbed to injuries sustained when going off the road on his pre-Croatia Rally test for Hyundai Motorsport on Thursday. The Co. Waterford driver was Ireland’s most successful driver eveer in the World Rally Championship with nine career podium finishes and two World titles.

A statement from the Forestry Championship read: “On behalf of all of us involved in the championship, and the Forestry family as a whole, we wish to extend our sympathy to the Breen family as well as the countless friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time.

“We’ll grieve now, yet will always remember the great days we shared, and the huge support you gave to the sport in Ireland.

“Only two days ago, a generation of future stars sat in awe as their idol walked through the door to address the J1000 Tuition Day, greeting a group he was directly assisting, having committed to an incredible sponsorship package for the series.

“Rest in peace Craig!”

The driver only ever contested the Moonraker once back in 2011, where in a giant-killing run he placed his Ford Fiesta R2 in fifth overall and first in class.

In a statement, the rally organisers, the Munster Rally Club paid tribute to Mr. Breen. “It is with deep regret and sadness that the Munster Rally Club have learned of the tragic accident that claimed the life of World Rally Championship star Craig Breen.

“In light of the above tragedy, the clerk of the course, chairman, directors and members of the Munster Car Club have taken the decision to postpone the Moonraker Forestry Rally which was scheduled to take place this weekend in Ballyvourney, Co. Cork.

“The Munster Car Club would like to extend their deepest sympathy and condolences to Craig’s family and friends on his tragic passing.

“May he rest in peace.”