Man charged in connection with fatal crash in North Cork town last Saturday

Moldovan national Iulian Lotca was remanded in custody at a sitting of Mallow District Court on Monday morning.

A MAN has been remanded in custody after he was charged in connection with a two-car collision in the heart of Fermoy last weekend which resulted in the death of a 29-year-old man.

Iulian Lotca (37) was charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Ihor Skokivski at McCurtain Street, Fermoy, Co Cork on July 1st, contrary to Section 53 (1) of the Road Traffic Act 1961.

Mr Lotca with an address care of O’Donovan Transport, Main St, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork was also charged with driving with excess alcohol at McCurtain St, Fermoy, Co Cork on the same date.

The charge alleges that Mr Lotca drove with an alcohol concentration of 59 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath, in excess of the legal limit of 22 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

Mr Lotca was also charged with a third offence of driving without insurance at the same location on the same occasion, contrary to Section 56 of the Road Traffic Act 1961.

Det Garda Denise Fitzgerald gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr Lotca made no reply to any of the three charges when they were put to him after caution.

Insp Tony Sullivan said that gardai were objecting to bail for Mr Lotca and he asked Det Garda Fitzgerald to outline the reasons why gardaí were seeking a remand in custody for Mr Lotca.

Det Garda Fitzgerald said gardaí were objecting to bail because of the seriousness of the charges, in particular the dangerous driving causing death charge which carries a maximum penalty of 10-years in jail.

She said gardai were also opposing bail on the grounds of the strength of the evidence including several eyewitnesses to the two-car collision involving Mr Lotca and another car.

Det Garda Fitzgerald said that gardai would allege Mr Lotca was driving with excess alcohol and at excessive speed when he crossed over on to his incorrect side of the road and crashed into another car.

“He was caught red-handed at the scene, and has made full admissions at interview following his arrest including that his driving was reckless at the time of the collision,” she said.

Ihor Skokivsky, a 29-year-old Ukrainian living in Fermoy, was a rear seat passenger in Mr Lotca’s BMW.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he died on Sunday.

Det Garda Fitzgerald said gardai were further objecting to bail on the grounds that Mr Lotca, a Moldovan national, had no ties to Ireland and they feared he would abscond if granted bail.

She said that he had no permanent address and his accommodation, a caravan provided by his employer at the rear of their yard in Carrigtwohill, was dependent on his employment with them.

Cross-examined by Mr Lotca’s solicitor, Daithi O Donnabhain, Det Garda Fitzgerald accepted Mr Lotca had expressed remorse over what happened. However, she still feared he would abscond if given bail.

Speaking with the aid of an interpreter, Mr Lotca told the court he had been working with O’ Donovan Transport for four-years and he promised to abide by any bail terms set by the court.

He said he would sign on daily at Midleton Garda Station and would abide by a curfew, but he was unable to surrender his passport as it was being held by some people to whom he owed money.

Judge Colm Roberts said he fully accepted Mr Lotca was deeply remorseful over what had happened, and he would have to live with the fact he had an involvement in the death of another human being.

But, he believed the charges were too serious and the evidence against Mr Lotca was too strong and he had too few ties with Ireland to give him any option but to refuse him bail.

He remanded Mr Lotca on bail to appear again at Mallow District Court on tomorrow (July 4)by video link.

Judge Roberts he also granted Mr Lotca free legal aid and assigned Mr O Donnabhain to represent him.

He also accepted Mr O Donnabhain’s suggestion that Mr Lotca receive any necessary psychiatric assistance in prison, given that he had expressed both shock and remorse at the death of his friend.