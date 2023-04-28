County Council seeks public’s input to inform a plan to reduce emissions to fight climate change

WE all know we have to do something to fight carbon emissions in order to mitigate the impact of climate change but where do we start? That’s the challenge facing Cork County Council which last week launched a public consultation process which aims to inform the Cork County Council Climate Change the authority has been mandated to produced by February 24 next year by Environment and Local Government Minister Eamon Ryan. When introducing the task to elected members at last week’s Council meeting, Director of Services Louis Duffy outlined what compiling the plan involved. “It is a very new area for local authorities to go as far into climate action planning as we are required to now and that’s extremely important for us in the short time frame that’s available to us which is 12 months from February 24 to get full involvement from members, from the community, from all the sectors across the county.” He further said that the process of making the plan, regard would have to be shown to the most recent approved longterm national climate strategy, sectoral adaptation plans and any policies of the Minister/Government on climate change. A climate action plan for the entire country was published at the end of 2022 and all of the content of that will be considered in the making of the plan for Cork. There must also be consultation with adjoining local authorities to ensure plans are consistent with each other. “We must consult with communities through the Public Participation Network, we must co-ordinate with the local authorities so that the mitigational and adaptational measures are consistent and we must consider submissions made to us by adjoining local authorities.” Guidelines for the compilation of the plan were issued in early March and these stipulate that the plan would have to ‘look at the local and regional context, it must be ambitious, action focused, evidence based, participative and transparent’. “It must clarify our role and it must develop a relevant climate action evidence base,” he said, pointing to a baseline evidence study which the Council published on its website this week. “What is extremely important is that we commence today a meaningful engagement and that will contribute through the publication of a draft plan and, later in the year, the public consultation on a draft plan.” He said the plan would have to facilitate effective monitoring and reporting. He said changes in the data from that in the evidence base would tell the Council the impact the plan was having. “We must bear in mind that local authorities are only responsible for less than 5% of the emissions in Cork County but this plan must cover the entire county and all of the activites of the other sectors. “We must reduce the emissions in line with the 51% prescribed to 2030, seven years time, and we must be aiming for climate neutrality for 2050. “We are required to drive the Climate agenda, we are required to realise these ambitious, transformative and practical climate actions at local and community levels. “It’s quite a responsibility for local authorites and it’s one that we haven’t had to this extent in the past.” Mr. Duffy said while people talk about climate change and focus on reducing emissions in order to slow down climate change, the matter had to be considered in a number of different ways. “Mitigation and adaptation are the two key areas that we focus on. “Mitigation is the reduction of emissions that cause climate change. “However climate is changing and the impact will continue to worsen regardless in how effective we are in achieving the targets that were set out through the Paris Agreement and, indeed, through Irish legislation so we must deal with the actions to manage the risks of climate change.” He said there were a lot of areas which dealt with both mitigation and adaptation and this would be something which would be explored further through the development of the plan. So the first priority would be for the Council to look at all of its assets to see how it could reduce its carbon emissions by 51% from the baseline, set out in the baseline evidence document, which was established as 2018. Electricity, heating and transport were the three sources of emissions which the Council could directly impact within its own operations. In terms of heating, the Council would have to consider what was the appropriate level of heating required on any day and achieve reduction. A target of 50% increased efficiency would have to be achieved. “The target is to transition to a climate resilient, bio-diversity rich, environmentally sustainable and climate neutral organisation.” He said the bio-diversity element was something the Council wouldhave to look at in partnership with other sectors to see how it could be achieved within the county. The Council’s wider role is to influence and support communities and sectors as they transition. While the Council is fully accountable for its own 5% of emissions. Mr. Duffy said the Council could have influence through its purchasing policies. “We influence by our procurement, what do we buy. where does it come from? “What are our protocols for the way our staff act in their roles? “We also have our decision making, planning and development control, on waste, on by-laws and the application of standards. “So, again, we can look to how we use those tools to influence how the community in Cork will move towards the target.” He pointed to parking by-laws as one of the tools that the Council could use as a means of influencing how the public used their cars, a significant element of carbon emissions. According to the baseline evidence study, 65% of carbon emissions in the transport sector came from private cars. Another role the Council would have would be co-ordinating and facilitating different stakeholders to work together. An additional tool the Council had at its disposal was its use of funding, for instance in the provision of public realm spaces. He gave an example of the provision of footpaths to support active travel initiatives. The initial phase, seeking submissions from the public is now underway and the closing date for submissions is May 21. Further details can be found at www.corkcoco.ie/en/resident/environment/climate-action-plan.