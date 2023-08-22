Could it be you? Time running out for Cork Telly Bingo player to claim €27k windfall

The deadline to claim the cash will expire at close of business on Thursday.

A CORK Telly Bingo player is sitting on a potentially life-changing cash windfall - and may not even be aware if it.

The National has said that time is rapidly running out for the owner of the ticket, worth more than €27,000, with the deadline for claiming their winnings set to expire imminently.

The ticket for the draw on Friday, May 26 was purchased at Dunnes Stores in Ballyvolane, with the owner getting a Fullhouse to scoop their share of the Snowball prize worth €27,505.

A National Lottery spokesperson said winning ticket holders have 90-days to claim their prize, with the claim deadline for this particular one set to expire at the close of business on Thursday, August 24.

“We are urging people in Cork to check their old tickets from May carefully. Empty out their jacket pockets and check down the sides of the couch to make sure they do not miss out on this handsome prize,” said the spokesperson.

““If you are the winner, please be sure to sign the back of your winning ticket and immediately contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize,” they added.