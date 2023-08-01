Cork’s ‘Together at the Castle’ to shine a light on local mental health services

Minding youy health and wellbeing will be the message behind event at Mallow Castle

The Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn, officially launching the ‘Together at the Castle’ mental health and wellbeing event, which will return to the grounds of Mallow Castle on Sunday September 10, with Stef McSherry of Kinderama (red hair) and representatives from Avondhu Blackwater Partnership, Jigsaw Cork (Youth Mental Health Support) and Cloyne Diocesesan Youth Services. Photo: Brian Lougheed.

FOLLOWING the success of last year’s inaugural ‘Together at the Castle’, the mental health and wellbeing event will return to the grounds of Mallow Castle on Sunday, September 10.

A joint venture between Cork/Kerry Community Healthcare (HSE), Mallow Chamber, Cork County Council, Avondhu Blackwater Partnership, AIB and mental health organisations SHINE and See Change the free event, which will run from 1pm-5pm, will feature a diverse range entertainment, recreational activities, workshops and information stands provided by local community groups and other relevant organisations.

Once again ‘Together at the Castle’ is aligned the annual See Change national ‘Green Ribbon’ campaign, an awareness programme aimed at ‘opening people’s minds’ and breaking the stigma that surrounds mental health, which will run across the course of September.

See Change team leader Barbara Brennan said events such as the one at Mallow Castle offered the perfect opportunity to get their message across.

“Its great to see initiatives such as this being run to highlight local services and groups that provide mental health information and support in Cork,” said Ms Brennan.

“We are happy to link this event to our national Green Ribbon Campaign, which aims to break down the stigma and discrimination experienced by individuals living with mental health difficulties through open and honest conversations,” she added.

The Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn, said that in addition to promoting positive mental health, ‘Together at the Castle’ will also serve to highlight the diverse range of wellbeing supports available to the local community.

“By removing the stigma around mental health through initiatives such as the Green Ribbon campaign, we can create an environment where individuals can feel safe and supported to seek help,” said Cllr O’Flynn.

The president of Mallow Chamber, Sharon Cregg, said they welcomed the opportunity to work alongside the other partners in highlighting local mental health support services

“The primary focus is to create awareness and highlight mental health supports, information and education for people from all walks of life. It will be a day filled with fun activities, workshops and entertainment for the whole family,” said Ms Cregg.

“We sincerely appreciate the presence of all those who will be attending, sharing details about the available supports and resources. I urge the local community to join us and embrace the spirit of Together at the Castle,” she added.

Martin Ryan, HSE Cork/Kerry Community Healthcare resource officer of suicide, said up to 50 local services will be attending the event, including Headline, the Samaritans, the Mallow-based North Cork Social Prescribing group, the Jigsaw Youth Mental Health Support Group and the Cloyne Diocesan Youth Service

“Over the past few months, we have worked collectively to ensure that this event offers a practical and positive approach to mental health and wellbeing in the local community. There will be something useful for everybody to get engaged, or to gain insight into seeking help,” said Mr Ryan.

“Our goal is to promote hope and recovery within our communities and remind people of the immense benefits of maintaining physical and mental wellbeing. Numerous supports are available to help us achieve that goal,” he added.