Cork’s Spike Island to mark the 85th anniversary of its ‘Independence Day’ in spectacular style

Massive firework display set to light up Cork harbour as momentous day in Cork and Ireland’s history remembered

The stark and imposing interior of one of the former prison wings on Spike Island.

These women proudly waving the tricolour were among the huge crowed that gathered in Queenstown (Cobh)on the day of the historic handover.

The night sky over Spike Islands and Cork Harbour will be lit up by 1,300 fireworks in a spectacular and poignant tribute to those who died on the island during its time as a prison over the centuries.

The then Taoiseach ,Éamonn de Valera, arriving on Spike Island on July 11, 1938 for the formal handover from the British of the island and ‘Treaty Port’ of Queenstown (Cobh) to the Irish Government. Photos courtesy of Spike Island.

THE skies above Cork Harbour will be lit up on Saturday, July 8 by a spectacular firework display marking the 85th anniversary of perhaps one of the most significant moments in Cork’s, and indeed the Irish State’s, modern history.

The firework display will be one element of ‘Independence Day’ celebrations commemorating the historic 1938 handover of Spike Island, a strategically important element of Cobh (then called Queenstown), to the fledgling Irish State.

It was one of three Irish ‘Treaty Ports’, along with Berehaven in Cork and Lough Swilly in Donegal, that had remained in British hands under the 1921 Anglo-Irish treaty.

From 1920 to 1938 Spike Island had formed part of the Queenstown Harbour Defences and was manned by elements of the British military including the Royal Artillery, Coastal Defences and the Signal Section.

The handover of Spike Island to the Irish Government took place on July 11, 1938 – the 17th anniversary of the 1921 truce and was attended by then Taoiseach Éamon De Valera as more than 40,000 people watched from Cobh, with cheers echoing across Cork Harbour as the Tricolour proudly flew over it for the first time.

Following the handover Spike Island was garrisoned by the Irish Army Artillery Corps and Coastal Defence Artillery and during World War II (The Emergency) Fort Westmoreland on the island played a key role in the protection of the harbour.

Despite British hopes they would be able to use the ‘Treaty Ports’ as bases for the Royal Navy during the war were firmly rebuffed by the Irish Government.

This the handover was just one of many key events in the long and fascinating history of Spike Island, since St Mochuda founded a monastery there in around 535 AD.

During the bloody Cromwellian conquest of Ireland (1649-1635) Spike Island became a prison for the thousands of people accused of aiding the rebellion, an alternative to banishing them to the North American colonies.

In his 1687 poem following the ascension of King James II Jacobite poet Diarmuid mac Sheáin Bhuí Mac Cárthaigh wrote about the appalling conditions the prisoners live in.

‘After they had laid low their enemies, in Spike Island they imprisoned thousands, without or drink or beds’, he wrote.

In 1779 the first of three fortifications was built on Spike by the British, who viewed Ireland as the ‘back door’ for any European superpower seeking to invade Britain.

The 24-acre star shaped Fort Westmoreland, one of the largest of its type in the world was completed in around 1850.

Prior to its completion Spike was again turned into prison during the famine years to house people convicted of mainly petty crimes, which suited the British as the prisoners were used as labour to finish the construction work. The first prisoners arrived n 1847 and while it was initially anticipated the island would hold 800 prisoners within a few short years this number had risen above 2,300 – making Spike the largest known prison in the world.

As one might expect, conditions for the men and boys as young as 12 incarcerated there were horrendous, with overcrowding a serious problem resulting in a prisoner death rate of more than 10%.

While the prison was closed down in 1883 and Spike subsequently reverted to garrison use, the island was once again used as an internment camp during the Irish War of Independence and in 1921 held as many 1,400 Republican prisoners, many of whom were sent there without trial.

During that time here were hunger strikes, riots and even a shooting, before the all Republican prisoners were released in early 1922 following the ratification of the Anglo-Irish Treaty.

Following the 1938 handover the islands fortifications were renamed Fort Mitchell in honour of nationalist activist and author John Mitchell (1815-1875), a leading member of the ‘Young Irelander’ and ‘Irish Confederation’ movements, who spent time on Spike in 1848 prior to being transported after being convicted of sedition under the ‘Treason Felony Act’.

After 1938 Spike was used by the Irish military and became home a thriving community of families of serving personnel.

In 1985 Spike became a prison for the fourth time in its history when its buildings were used as a youth correctional facility. Later on that same year prisoners famously rioted causing huge damage and forcing the evacuation of the islands civilians to the mainland.

In 2004 the prison was deemed to be too expensive to run and was closed down.

While a plan for another prison on Spike was formulated, this was dropped and in 2019 ownership was handed to Cork County Council and Spike was subsequently converted into a tourist attraction.

The July 8 ‘Independence Day’ celebrations will see visitors to Spike Island will embark on a ferry journey across Cork Harbour, one of the world’s largest natural harbours, and enjoy a guided tour on arrival offering a fascinating insight into the island’s fascinating past before exploring the fort, museums and exhibitions as well as the island’s stunning walking trail.

Along the way they will be treated to entertainment including pop-up musical performances and family-friendly activities while immersing themselves in the island’s rich history.

The highlight of the day will be a spectacular firework display over Cork Harbour with 1,300 fireworks illuminating the night, acting as a poignant reminder of inmates who tragically lost their lives during Spike Island’s history as a prison.

Boats will begin ferrying visitors across to the island from Cobh at 5.15pm, with return boats commencing at 10.30pm and running every 10-minutes until approximately 11.45pm.

With organises of the event anticipating a large attendance, advance booking via the link at www.spikeisland.ie is advised to reserve tickets, priced at €25.