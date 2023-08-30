Cork’s Sean P Keating’s life and achievements honoured in his native Kanturk

Relatives of Sean P Keating at the plaque unveiling with the Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Frank O'Flynn.

Sophie Alaksandrov (left) and Caola McMahon, great-grand nieces of Sean P Keating, at the unveiling of the plaque. Photos: Brian Lougheed.

A COMMEMORATIVE plaque celebrating commemorating achievements of Kanturk-born revolutionary and politician Sean P Keating has been unveiled in native north Cork town.

Born in Kanturk in 1903, Sean P Keating joined the cause for Irish freedom as young teenager, leaving school to become a member of the Irish Volunteers at the tender age of just 13, serving in the 4th Cork Brigade during the War of Independence.

Arrested by Crown Forces in 1920, he was interred at Ballykinlar internment camp until December 1921, participating in several hunger strikes during his time there.

Following his release Keating was vehemently opposed to the Anglo-Irish Treaty, serving alongside Sean Moylan on the Republican side during the Civil War.

He emigrated to America in 1927, subsequently becoming heavily involved in various Irish cultural organisations and supporting many charitable and social causes.

Between the 1940s and 1960s, he served as president of the County Corkmen Association, president of the United Irish Counties Association and president of the Irish Institute. In 1956, he served as Grand Marshal of the New York City St Patrick’s Day Parade.

Mr Keating served in various prominent positions under three New York City mayors, serving as deputy mayor under Robert F Wagner jnr.

He also worked on political campaigns of brothers Bobby and John F Kennedy and was famously the first person to introduce the latter as ‘the next president of the United States’, while presenting speakers at an Irish Institute function in New York – three-years before JFK was elected the 35th US president.

He served in President Kennedy’s administration and was appointed Regional director of the US Post Office from 1961 until his retirement in five-years-later.

Following President Kennedy’s assassination, Mr Keating served as national chairman of the President Kennedy Memorial Committee, which secured the lands and raised the funds for the John F. Kennedy Arboretum in New Ross, Co Wexford.

Following his retirement in 1966, Mr Keating returned to his Kanturk hometown, taking up key roles in a number of social and business organisations including serving as the founding president of Kanturk Golf Club and chairman of the Town Industrial Committee.

Mr Keating was also active in charitable and voluntary bodies including The Irish Wheelchair Association, Kanturk Tidy Towns and the Town Park Committee.

Mr Keating passed away in 1976 and was interred in the local cemetery with full military honours.

The plaque in his memory was unveiled at the site of the former Keating Bakery, now Kanturk Library, by the Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn.

Cllr O’Flynn said it was a great honour to perform the unveiling ceremony, which was attended by members of the Keating family, other public representatives and members of Cork County Council’s Commemorative Committee.

“Sean P. Keating is a household name, not only in his hometown of Kanturk and County Cork, but in much wider circles, including across the water with our Irish friends in America,” said Cllr O’Flynn.

“It is fitting that the memory of this outstanding man, and his legacy, be marked in his hometown of Kanturk,” he added.