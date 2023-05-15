Cork’s Roy Keane back on home turf to launch national Irish Guide Dog Day

Shauna said her guide dog Kuta “made such a difference in my life from the start.”

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind Ambassador Roy Keane pictured with Guide Dogs, and siblings, Heidi, Hugo and Hope. Photo: John Allen — © John Allen

While he may have been something of a ferocious terrier on the pitch, Cork soccer legend Roy Keane has once again shown that his bark is a lot worse than his bite.

The pundit was back on home turf recently to launch the Cork-based Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind charity’s annual national Guide Dog Day, which will take place on Friday, May 26.

The Mayfield man, who has been an ambassador and a staunch supporter of the charity for a number of years, has once again urged the public to get behind the campaign by donating on the day or joining one of the GDD Dog Walks taking place across the country on May 27 & 28.

Details of collection points and the Dog Walks taking place across Cork are available at www.guidedogs.ie.

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind CEO Tim O’Mahony said the charity is aiming to change the lives of dozens of families this year by providing them with a dog free of charge.

“Guide Dog Day 2022 enabled us to successfully match 55 guide dog and assistance dog partnerships and place an addition nine community dogs in schools and facilities across the country,” said Mr O’Mahony.

While the charity is this year aiming to increase that overall total to 85, that requires a significant investment, with each dog costing around €53,000 to train.

Given that 85% of the charity’s funding comes through fundraising, corporate support and legacy donations, the support of the public on Guide Dog Day is crucially important.

“We need the support of the public to achieve our target of changing the lives of 85 families through the provision of all our free services,” said Mr O’Mahony.

The charity’s successful breeding programme has continued to grow this year, with three litters born so far this year and 105 puppies ready to start their training.

There are a further 33 pups undergoing formal training, which will be matched over the coming months with some of the 39 families currently on their assistance dog programme waiting list.

On their website Guide Dogs For the Blind shares the inspiring stories of many people whose lives have been changed after receiving the gift of an assistance dog.

Among them is that of Shauna, whose story is a wonderful example of the way that a guide dog can transform the life of a young person.

Shauna has just completed a final year study for a Bachelor of Arts in Irish and German. Next year she plans to take a Masters Degree in Translation Studies, and after that she wants to do a nine-month internship in Germany working in translation services.

However, Shauna, who has lived with a visual impairment since birth, did always feel that these were achievable ambitions.

She was matched with Guide Dog Kuta in 2022.

“I’d never been around dogs much before, so I was a bit nervous. But when I met Kuta I fell in love with her. She was gorgeous. Kuta made such a difference in my life right from the start,” said Shauna.

Kuta changed Shauna’s life in so many ways, giving her the freedom and independence that young people crave, giving her the confidence to overcome isolation and make new friends and helping her to go to university.

“It was fantastic. I didn’t feel trapped anymore. I wasn’t stuck in the house,” said Shauna.

“Going through school I felt alone and isolated because people didn’t really want to know me. But I never feel alone anymore. Kuta cheered me up when I was alone and kept me company. Now in university I have tons of friends and having her has definitely helped,” she added.