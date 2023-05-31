Cork’s population leaps by 8% as Census published

120,000+ Dual citizens,non nationals now living in Cork

CORK’S population has increased by 8%, there are slightly more female than male inhabitants, our average increase has gone up by more than a year since the 2016 Census and there’s been a large increase in the number of dual Irish citizens and non citizens living in the county.

They are the main findings of the Census, taken last year on April 3, which were published this week.

The findings also suggested that more and more Cork workers were based at home while there was a slight decrease, down from 88% to 85%, in the number of Cork people who felt they were in good or very good health.

Other findings relating to the Irish language suggested that almost half of Cork people, 238,226, regarded themselves as Irish speakers and 6,906 spoke the language on a daily basis.

According to Cormac Halpin, the senior statistician in the CSO Census Division said that the results published on Tuesday from Census 2022, which was taken on April 3 of last year, would provide us with ‘unique and valuable insights’ into the country in which we live today.

“Looking at the results at a county level, Census 2022 shows that the population of Cork grew by 8% to 584,156, which means the number of people in the county rose by 41,288 between April 2016 and April 2022,” said Mr Halpin.

“Over the same period, Ireland’s population grew by 8% from 4,761,865 to 5,149,139.”

In terms of a gender breakdown, the Census found that 295,311 of Cork’s inhabitants were female and 288,845 were male meaning there were 98 males for every 100 females.

In Ireland overall, there were 2,604,590 females and 2,544,549 males which was 98 males for every 100 females.

The average age of a Cork inhabitant is 39.1 years, slightly older than the average Irish person. This is up from the average age of a Cork person in 2016 which was 37.4 years.

There was a significant leap in the number of dual Irish citizens in Cork in 2022, compared to the 2016 figure. It was up from 10,411 in the 2016 Census to 18,107 last year.

Non citizens account for 12% of the county’s population or 70,098 people. Nationally, dual Irish citizenship increased by 63% from 104,784 to 170,597 people and non-Irish citizens made up 12% of the population.

The proportion of separated and divorced people in Cork remains steady at 6% of the population (aged 15 and over), the same as in 2016. The national comparison was 6% in both 2022 and 2016.

In 2022, 85% of people in Cork stated that their health was good or very good compared with 88% in 2016. This is a similar trend to the national figures, which also showed a 4% decrease in the good/very good categories, from 87% to 83%.

The number of people (aged three and over) who stated that they could speak Irish in Cork was 238,226 compared with 224,139 in 2016. Within this figure, 6,906 said they spoke Irish daily while 14,424 spoke Irish weekly. Nationally, 1,873,997 people stated they were able to speak Irish, with 71,968 speaking Irish daily and 115,065 speaking it weekly.

In the County’s two Gaeltacht communities, Múscraí and Oileán Cléire, the decline in daily Irish speakers appears to have slowed down. There were 816 daily Irish speakers in Múscraí in mid Cork, down from 836 in 2016. There had been a substantial decline in 2016 from 2011, down from 955 speakers to 836 in 2016.

There were 264,423 people (aged 15 and over) at work in Cork, an increase of 34,050 people (+15%) between 2016 and 2022. Nationally, there were 313,656 additional people (+16%) at work. In Cork, 86,159 people (aged 15 and over) worked from home at least one day a week in 2022. This represented 33% of the workforce.

There were 113,667 children aged 15 and under in Cork in April 2022. Of these, 38,604 (34%) were in childcare, compared with 33% nationally.

In 2022, 66% of households in Cork owned their own home, with a further 28% renting. This compared with 66% of households owning their ho

me nationally and 28% renting. In Cork, 20% of households wrote a message in the Time Capsule. Nationally, this figure was 19%.

Mr Halpin thanked the public for its enthusiastic support for the Census process.