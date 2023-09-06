Cork’s Mary Crilly to be honoured for her ‘tireless’ efforts to end the practice of female genital mutilation

THE founder and CEO of the Cork-based Sexual Violences Centre, Mary Crilly, is to be honoured for her campaigning work in addressing the practise of female genital mutilation (FGM) in Ireland.

Ms Crilly’s tireless work on the controversial issue will be recognised at the inaugural meeting of the EU fund Join our CHAIN Project, the first of its kind in Ireland, at University College Cork on Thursday (September 7).

The event will bring together community trainers and stakeholders who are going to be part of this project, which will be supporting girls and women coming from FGM and early and forced marriages (EFM) practicing communities and are now settled in Ireland.

FGM is illegal in Ireland under the Criminal Justice (Female Genital Mutilation) Act 2012. It is also included as a form of Child Abuse in the Children First National Guidance for the Protection and Welfare of Children (2017).

Dr Salome Mbugua, CEO of AkiDwa, The Migrant Women’s Network Ireland, said Ms Crilly was being honoured for her tireless efforts in raising awareness of FGM and her support of migrant women “bringing them and their struggles to the Irish consciousness.”

“For many years Mary Crilly has been our beacon of hope and courage in our efforts to end FMG,” said Ms Mbugua.

“She has been a great supporter of our work on this very sensitive issue. She continues to embrace all women equally, especially the very vulnerable, bringing the voices of those who are not at the table wherever she gets the chance,” she added.