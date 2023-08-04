Cork’s genial Canon Colie waxes lyrical about his 70-years as a priest - and his passion for hurling
‘I still enjoy being a priest - I believe God has unconditional love for everybody and his plan is for the Human race to be happy and saved and it’s up to priest’s like me to help people find that - it’s what the Church is all about’
Corkman
“‘A priest in the parlour, a pump in the yard and a bull in the field’ – there were so many priests from rural areas at that time that it became a catch phrase all over Ireland – sure, the country was flush with priests and not just Cloyne, but all the dioceses had to send priests abroad.”