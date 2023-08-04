Cork’s genial Canon Colie waxes lyrical about his 70-years as a priest - and his passion for hurling

‘I still enjoy being a priest - I believe God has unconditional love for everybody and his plan is for the Human race to be happy and saved and it’s up to priest’s like me to help people find that - it’s what the Church is all about’

At the tender age of 95 Canon Colie O’Donovan, Cork’s oldest priest, shows no sign of slowing down and still maintains a busy schedule.

Bill Browne Corkman Today at 19:00






