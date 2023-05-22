Cork’s fascinating links to the Roman Empire set to be explored through new exhibition

Artefacts will help ‘highlight a little but of Cork’s history some locals may not have heard of’

The Cork Horns, found in the Docklands area of the city near the Centre Park Road, are thought to have been part of an ornamental headdress dating from the 2nd century AD. They are made of thin sheet bronze and decorated in La Tene Style.

A Roman fibula found in West Cork, near Bantry, dating from the 2nd century supports evidence for early contact with the Roman Empire.

Late Iron-Age bronze open-ring brooch and pin that has deep circular settings. Fashioned from Roman fibulas, brooches would have been worn to fasten clothing..

Fragments of pottery dating between the 5th – 6th centuries contained Eastern Mediterranean goods such as olive oil or wine. These shards provide evidence for trade between Cork and the eastern Mediterranean.

One of six silver torc's dating from the Iron Age found near Rathcormack in the 19th century. A silver torc was a piece of jewellery worn by the elite of the time. Silver was imported into Ireland from the Roman world and had not been used in Ireland up to that point. Images courtesy of the Cork Public Museum.

C’mere to me boy, what have the Roman’s ever done for us?

Actually, quite a lot as it turns out.

A fascinating new exhibition entitled ‘Cork and the Roman World’ being staged in the Cork Public Museum is set to explore Roman influence on Ireland and shed new light on its connections to Cork.

A collaboration between the museum and the Museum Studies programme at University College Cork ‘, the exhibition, the first of its kind ever to be held in the country, will run at the Fitzgerald’s Park venue from June until May of next year.

It will explain the history of Roman contact in Ireland and how the evidence of their contact can be seen right up to the present day.

While the emperor Claudius invaded Britain in 43 AD, the Roman’s never actually conquered Ireland as it provided no military or financial advantage, they did exert their influence on the Celtic people for centuries.

The earliest evidence of Roman influence on Ireland dates back to the first and second centuries, with many archaeological finds located at ancient strongholds such as Tara, Cashel, Garranes, and Newgrange.

Dr Griffin Murray, programme director of the Museum Studies course shed light on this there.

There are sites in Leinster that have well-known Roman finds, places like Drumanagh, Co. Dublin and at Newgrange, Co. Meath,” said Dr Murray.

“It was thought until recently that County Cork and the south coast had very little evidence of contact with the Roman world, even though one would expect somewhere like Cork harbour to have been a centre of trade during the Iron Age,” he added.

Archaeological evidence suggests that the Romans influenced the Irish people in many ways, resulting in conversion to Christianity, the introduction of literacy and changes in dress and ornament.

The major themes that will be explored in the exhibition include Iron Age Ireland and Roman Britain, Roman influence in early Medieval Ireland, and Cork antiquarian interest in Rome.

“This exhibition tells the story of Ireland throughout the centuries, with a specific focus on Roman evidence in Cork. The exhibition will feature several archaeological objects that were found in Cork, many of which are being displayed for the first time,” said Dr Griffin.

One of the most famous objects from this collection is the Cork Horns. The Horns originally made up a headdress that may have been used in pagan rituals. Another artefact on display is a penannular brooch, a characteristic dress ornament of the post-Roman Celtic world, that would have been influenced by Romano-British culture but designed in the Celtic style.

A silver torc, one of six found near Rathcormack in the 19th century and dating from the Iron Age will also be exhibited. Silver was imported into Ireland from the Roman world and had not been used in Ireland up to that point.

For the presentation of the exhibit students were tasked with different roles and responsibilities.

Evelyn Nunez, a design team member, explained her aspirations for the exhibition.

“I hope that this exhibition will generate a meaningful learning experience for the visitors. The planning of this exhibition has been a roller coaster of challenges and emotions. However, I expect a sense of satisfaction at the end of the ride,” said Evelyn.

A sentiment echoed by fellow student/ exhibition curator Mary Cate Babcock.

“I am really excited to share this exhibition, exploring little-known parts of Cork’s history, with the public. I find that really exciting,” said Mary Cate.

“This exhibition also stands as a testament to the hard work of the MA Museum Studies students at UCC who are working tirelessly to share this unique bit of Cork’s history,” she added.

Multimedia team member Ciaran Cussen said his hope was that the exhibition will “highlight a little bit of Cork’s history that some locals may not have heard of previously.”