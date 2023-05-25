Cork’s Anthony Mannix powers up on the home stretch to win Banteer road race

Mount Hillary athletes at the starting line ahead of the 5 Mile Road Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant

Sinead Edwards and Michelle Geaney, Bweeing Trail Blazers hitting the trail at the Mount Hillary AC 5 Mile Road Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant

Anthony Mannix (Cork Track Club) leads the way to win the Mount Hillary AC Five Mile Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant

Top three home in the Mount Hillary AC Road Race were Donal Coakley (Leevale), runner up; Anthony Mannix (Cork Track Club), winner and Gary Walsh (Bweeinng Trail Blazers), third pictured at the presentation of prizes. Picture John Tarrant

Banteer’s own Anthony Mannix delivered on his potential to regain a hold of the popular Mount Hillary AC 5 mile Road Race hosted in Banteer.

The Cork Track clubman returned to familiar terrain to collect outright victory for the first time since 2019 when winning the inaugural 5 mile race.

Mannix turned in a powerhouse performance to romp home an impressive winner, just eight seconds ahead of main challenger Donal Coakley representing Leevale Athletic Club with Gary Walsh of Bweeing Trail Blazers in third position.

“We were together from the early stages, nothing between us, overall, I felt ok and confident all through, thrilled to win on local ground. All involved deserve great credit for putting the race together, everything worked out thanks to the work of so many people”, said Anthony.

“I haven’t competed here since 2019, it’s always nice to return and perform well!, he said.

The weather favoured the staging, run over a flat course, talk of fast times could be heard and the field of close on 190 athletes convened at the starting line. With the atmosphere electric, the lead runners lost no time in getting down to business.

Olympian Lizzie Lee (Leevale AC) returned to winning ways to capture the ladies category. Finn dictated from the outset with Breda Gaffney (Mallow) and Rebecca McEvoy (St. Finbarrs) filling the runner up positions.

Organisers were assisted in the post breakfast staging by a large army of marshals and Gardaí who directed, with great efficiency, the flow of people and traffic in and around Banteer.