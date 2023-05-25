Cork

Change county

Cork’s Anthony Mannix powers up on the home stretch to win Banteer road race

Top three home in the Mount Hillary AC Road Race were Donal Coakley (Leevale), runner up; Anthony Mannix (Cork Track Club), winner and Gary Walsh (Bweeinng Trail Blazers), third pictured at the presentation of prizes. Picture John Tarrant

Buttevant athletes Ronan Spratt, John Browne, Maura McKernan, Conor McCartan, Jerome Casey and Marie Dinan competed in the Mount Hillary AC Road Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant

Anthony Mannix (Cork Track Club) leads the way to win the Mount Hillary AC Five Mile Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant

Alan Burton, Millstreet AC enjoying the Mount Hillary AC 5 Mile Road Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant

Mary Therese O'Flynn, Joanne Ring, Barbara O'Mahony, Cliona Wolfe and Clare Cosgrave represented Mallow AC in the Mount Hillary AC Road Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant

Jerry Forde participating in the Wheelchair category at the Mount Hillary 5 Mile Road Race. Picture John Tarrant

Sinead Edwards and Michelle Geaney, Bweeing Trail Blazers hitting the trail at the Mount Hillary AC 5 Mile Road Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant

Mount Hillary 5 Mile Road winner Anthony Mannix receives his prize from Deirdre Fallon, Mount Hillary AC. Picture John Tarrant

Mount Hillary athletes at the starting line ahead of the 5 Mile Road Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant

Finbarr Murphy, Rockchapel representing Duhallow AC at the Mount Hillary AC 5 Mile Road Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant

Kanturk Road Runners Andre Lyne, Dorina Forde, Tom Miullane, Iosla Breathnach and Paul Nagle enjoyed the Mount Hillary AC Road Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant

Mary and Eimear Boyce enjoying the Mount Hillary AC 5 Mile Road Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant

Don O'Riordan, Secretary St. John's GAA completed the Mount Hillary AC 5 Mile Road Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant

Lawrence Hickey, Knocknagree participating in the Mount Hillary AC 5 Mile Road Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant

thumbnail: Top three home in the Mount Hillary AC Road Race were Donal Coakley (Leevale), runner up; Anthony Mannix (Cork Track Club), winner and Gary Walsh (Bweeinng Trail Blazers), third pictured at the presentation of prizes. Picture John Tarrant
thumbnail: Buttevant athletes Ronan Spratt, John Browne, Maura McKernan, Conor McCartan, Jerome Casey and Marie Dinan competed in the Mount Hillary AC Road Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant
thumbnail: Anthony Mannix (Cork Track Club) leads the way to win the Mount Hillary AC Five Mile Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant
thumbnail: Alan Burton, Millstreet AC enjoying the Mount Hillary AC 5 Mile Road Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant
thumbnail: Mary Therese O'Flynn, Joanne Ring, Barbara O'Mahony, Cliona Wolfe and Clare Cosgrave represented Mallow AC in the Mount Hillary AC Road Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant
thumbnail: Jerry Forde participating in the Wheelchair category at the Mount Hillary 5 Mile Road Race. Picture John Tarrant
thumbnail: Sinead Edwards and Michelle Geaney, Bweeing Trail Blazers hitting the trail at the Mount Hillary AC 5 Mile Road Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant
thumbnail: Mount Hillary 5 Mile Road winner Anthony Mannix receives his prize from Deirdre Fallon, Mount Hillary AC. Picture John Tarrant
thumbnail: Mount Hillary athletes at the starting line ahead of the 5 Mile Road Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant
thumbnail: Finbarr Murphy, Rockchapel representing Duhallow AC at the Mount Hillary AC 5 Mile Road Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant
thumbnail: Kanturk Road Runners Andre Lyne, Dorina Forde, Tom Miullane, Iosla Breathnach and Paul Nagle enjoyed the Mount Hillary AC Road Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant
thumbnail: Mary and Eimear Boyce enjoying the Mount Hillary AC 5 Mile Road Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant
thumbnail: Don O'Riordan, Secretary St. John's GAA completed the Mount Hillary AC 5 Mile Road Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant
thumbnail: Lawrence Hickey, Knocknagree participating in the Mount Hillary AC 5 Mile Road Race in Banteer. Picture John Tarrant
Corkman

Banteer’s own Anthony Mannix delivered on his potential to regain a hold of the popular Mount Hillary AC 5 mile Road Race hosted in Banteer.

The Cork Track clubman returned to familiar terrain to collect outright victory for the first time since 2019 when winning the inaugural 5 mile race.

Mannix turned in a powerhouse performance to romp home an impressive winner, just eight seconds ahead of main challenger Donal Coakley representing Leevale Athletic Club with Gary Walsh of Bweeing Trail Blazers in third position.

“We were together from the early stages, nothing between us, overall, I felt ok and confident all through, thrilled to win on local ground. All involved deserve great credit for putting the race together, everything worked out thanks to the work of so many people”, said Anthony.

Read more

“I haven’t competed here since 2019, it’s always nice to return and perform well!, he said.

The weather favoured the staging, run over a flat course, talk of fast times could be heard and the field of close on 190 athletes convened at the starting line. With the atmosphere electric, the lead runners lost no time in getting down to business.

Olympian Lizzie Lee (Leevale AC) returned to winning ways to capture the ladies category. Finn dictated from the outset with Breda Gaffney (Mallow) and Rebecca McEvoy (St. Finbarrs) filling the runner up positions.

Organisers were assisted in the post breakfast staging by a large army of marshals and Gardaí who directed, with great efficiency, the flow of people and traffic in and around Banteer.

Read more