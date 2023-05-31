Corkman credited after huge INMA win for Mediahuis’s regional news

Mediahuis Ireland COO Ian Keogh, INMA president Maribel Perez Wadsworth, Mediahuis Ireland CEO Peter Vandermeersch and Mediahuis Group CEO Gert Ysebaert at the INMA Global Media Awards in New York.

The Corkman newsroom and Mediahuis Ireland regional colleagues have been recognised for the success of a local news project at a prestigious awards ceremony in the United States.

At the International News Media Association (INMA) Global Media Awards in New York on Saturday, our regional newsrooms came first for “Best Innovation in Newsroom Transformation (Regional Brands)”.

Editor-in-chief of Mediahuis Ireland Cormac Bourke, said: “We are delighted that our local news project has been recognised at such a prestigious international awards ceremony. The winning project is a perfect example of how Mediahuis is using our existing resources to best serve our growing audience.

“We have managed to bring our regional journalists to a national audience, with the added positive of bringing all of our newsrooms around the country closer together.”

The award was presented to Mediahuis Ireland CEO Peter Vandermeersch, COO Ian Keogh and Mediahuis Group CEO Gert Ysebaert.

This is the third time the project has been recognised. Mediahuis won the Best Innovation award at the Local Ireland Media Awards last October, while it won the Best Digital Innovation award at last year’s Newsbrands Awards.

The initiative created a fully-fledged online local news service for seven counties, including Cork, with daily breaking news. It also included the development of The Corkman digital edition. The aim is to create a targeted local news service for all 32 counties.

The project has also involved the recruitment of new journalists to establish a Dublin desk, which specialises on local news in the capital.

Mediahuis Regionals editor-in-chief Jim Hayes said: “This global recognition of local innovation is the icing on the cake for small teams of editors and journalists, who have worked together to completely transform our local online offering through Independent.ie.

“Local journalism gives local communities a voice they can trust and the success of this pioneering project gives us the confidence to push ahead with even more ambition.”

The INMA Global Media Awards competition honours excellence in energising news brands, creating new products, growing and engaging audiences, increasing reader and advertising revenue.

During the awards ceremony at New York’s Harvard Club, 40 first-place winners were unveiled across 20 categories. All categories placed an emphasis on innovation and best practices in news brands.

Norwegian newspaper Bergens Tidende’s “Journey Around the World” project was recognised with the highest award, Best in Show, at the ceremony,

The competition picked the best news projects from 775 entries originating from 239 market-leading news media brands in 40 countries.