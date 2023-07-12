Cork youths fish for glory in World Fly Finals

Ireland's team to participate in the World Youth Fly Fishing Championships which get underway on Monday in Mostar in Bosnia.

THE Irish team which flew out to Bosnia to take part in the World Youth Fly Fishing Championships is managed by Baile Mhúirne publican and keen fisherman Don O’Leary.

It also includes his son, Éanna O’Leary, who qualified by winning the national championship last year.

The competition begins in earnest on Saturday in the Bosnian region, but the team flew out on Wednesday to get in some essential practice before a week of intense fly fishing.

“It’s going to be a tough week without a doubt,” Don told The Corkman.

Thirteen teams will compete in the final, including the USA, France, South Africa, Montenegro, Finland, Spain, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Croatia, the Czech Republic and the home team of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The competition will be held on Lake Mostar. It had been scheduled to take place on Lake Salakovac, but the venue had to be changed due to high water levels on the initial proposed venue. The new venue is noted for its rich stock of salmon and, hopefully, will prove to be a happy hunting ground. The Irish team in full is Ethan Ashe, Thomas Grew, Kasparas Martinkus, Éanna O’Leary, Evan Mickan, Campbell Baird and manager Don O’Leary.