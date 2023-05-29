Cork woman’s sculpture to take centre stage at this year’s Bloom festival

Eileen Galvin survived a serious illness to take up fine art and will see her work on display in Sculpture in the Park at the festival

Eileen Galvin from Dripsey, Cork has been named as the winner of the Curry’s Garden Sculpture Competition, her winning sculpture, Confucious, will be on display at the Sculpture in the Park garden at this year’s festival.

A Cork woman who took up fine art following a serious illness will see the fruits of her labours take centre stage at Ireland’s largest garden festival, this week.

Ireland’s favourite festival of flowers, food and fun, returns to the Phoenix Park, Dublin, this June bank holiday weekend (June 1-5) with another vibrant mix of thought-provoking show gardens, delicious local food, and interactive entertainment for visitors of all ages. Bord Bia expect to welcome more than 100,000 visitors to the show over five action-packed days.

Eileen Galvin from Lower Dripsey has been named as the winner of the Curry’s Garden Sculpture Competition, and will see her winning sculpture displayed at the Sculpture in the Park garden at this year’s festival.

The competition was open to all budding sculptors who were post Leaving Cert studying or practicing in either creative or practical courses or apprenticeships in Ireland. The brief was that the sculpture had to have been made primarily from WEEE materials and be safe and suitable for outdoor display and public interaction.

Eileen is a Fine Art Level 6 student at St. John’s College of FET at Sawmill Street in Cork.

“I am a mature student at 50 years old. I decided to do the Fine Art course as a change to my life after serious illness [and] I love it,” said Eileen.

“My design, Confucius, is a mythical bird built from electrical waste, almost entirely made from, stripped cables and earphones, apart from the plinth which is a found log, and the skeleton which is old wire hangers.

“Confucius is bringing a message of morality. He wishes us to look after this earth. He wants us to dispose and recycle our waste properly, or we will stumble into an ever-deeper danger of utter confusion and loss of our beautiful flora and fauna.”

Ruth Liddle from The Kildare Gallery - designer and curator of the ‘Sculpture in the Park’ garden at Bord Bia Bloom said: “Eileen’s winning sculpture "Confucius" is visually vibrant & eye catching. By cleverly creating this playful character, Eileen also manages to express & represent the urgency of addressing both the challenges & importance of caring for our planet.”

Eileen’s sculpture will be displayed at Bloom alongside some of Irelands top sculptors. The festival has always been a platform which supports education and the cultivation of talent. The Sculpture in the Park garden is sponsored by Curry’s, which pointed out that Irish households produce an estimated average of 52.4kg of e-waste every year, the third highest in Europe.

“Recycling is hugely important to us at Currys and we offer many options for our customers when buying in store or online. We’re delighted to be involved with this fantastic competition and want to wish a huge congratulations to Eileen for producing an amazing sculpture for the Sculpture in the Park feature garden,” said Emma Murphy, marketing manager with Curry’s Ireland.

“While exploring the stunning garden, visitors can also try their luck on our Currys ‘Spin to Win’ wheel with over €10,000 worth of prizes to be won!”

Meanwhile, Eileen has also won €3,000 plus an Apple 12.9” iPad Pro and an Apple Pencil (2nd Gen).