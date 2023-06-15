Cork woman speaks about her cancer journey in moving and powerful TG4 documentary that highlights the life-changing impact of new treatments

Ann Marie O’Sullivan from Mallow recalls the hope that her medical team gave her

Mallow woman Ann Marie O’Sullivan (second left) and Catriona Green from Donegal (second right) will speak about their successful treatment for cancer in the TG4 documentary presented by fellow cancer survivor Evelyn O’Rourke (centre), which will also feature contributions from researchers Maitíu Ó Murchú and Dr Tríona Ni Chonghaile.

A WOMAN from Mallow will feature in a powerful and moving TG4 documentary being screened this month highlighting how impactful breakthroughs in cancer research are bringing hope to people across the country.

It is a stark reality that one in two people in Ireland will received a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.

However, researcher across Ireland are tackling the disease with incredible results, due in no small measure to outstanding support of charities like Cork-based Breakthrough Cancer Research.

Biseach ón Ailse, which is being screened at 8.30pm on Thursday, June 26 and is backed by Breakthrough Cancer Research, will see broadcaster, journalist and cancer survivor Evelyn O’Rourke bring two fellow survivors face-to-face with cancer researchers to focus on the life-changing impact of their work in advancing new and innovative approaches to eliminating cancer.

It takes viewers on a journey through the world of cancer research, exploring the cutting-edge science behind new treatments and therapies

In the documentary Ms O’Rourke, who was diagnosed with breast cancer 12-years-ago when she was pregnant with her second son, meets Mallow woman Ann Marie O’Sullivan and Caitríona Greene from Donegal both of whom have also battled cancer who share their personal stories of hope and resilience.

Writer/journalist and mother of two, Ann Marie was diagnosed with HER2 Positive Breast Cancer in June 2020, shortly after Ireland went into lockdown for the first tine during the Covid pandemic.

She received hemotherapy in July 2020, an operation in December 2020 and radiotherapy in February of this year. Shortly before she was to receive TCH chemotherapy, Ann Marie’s doctor offered her an alternative and she became the first person in Munster to receive new TCH-P treatment.

The treatment was successful and in the documentary she remembers the hope her medical team gave her.

In 2021 teacher Caitríona Greene, was diagnosed with cancer and while undergoing treatment discovered she was pregnant. She did ten rounds of chemotherapy before giving birth to her daughter.

She said you have to trust the research and “think about the women who came before me who didn’t have research”.

“I think about the first pregnant woman to receive chemotherapy who didn’t have research. She did that so women like me could sit in that chair and know that I was doing the right thing,” said Caitriona.

The moving documentary shows how research creates breakthroughs and breakthroughs make more cancer survivors. Behind that simple equation hides innovation and science, but it is the end result that helps people to get back to living, and creating memories and moments that would not have been possible were it not for cancer research.

“This is a story of hope and perseverance, and a tribute to the remarkable individuals who are working tirelessly to find new, better, kinder, smarter treatments and diagnostics for cancer,” said Evelyn O’Rourke.

Five-decades ago less than half of people diagnosed with breast and prostate cancer could look forward to more than five year’s survival.

The documentary highlights how more people are surviving cancer in Ireland today thanks to investment in research and why there is a critical need for more research into poorer prognosis cancers.

Today, thanks to investment in cancer research, the five-year survival rates for those cancers are 88% and 93% respectively. However, according National Cancer Registry: Annual Statistical Report 2022 some cancer survival rates are still less than 15% .

The programme also sheds light on the ground-breaking work being done by Breakthrough Cancer Research, whose vision is to create 100% survival for 100% of cancers by investing more research funding into the cancers that need the greatest improvement, those that are causing almost half of cancer deaths in Ireland, and by reducing the time it takes for lab discoveries to get to patients.