Cork woman Mary Elmes features in Kerry change-makers exhibition

A Cork woman who is credited with saving the lives of hundreds of Jewish children during the Holocaust is among the change-makers to be celebrated in a new exhibition getting underway in Kerry this weekend.

Mary Elmes, in whose honour a bridge over the River Lee is named in her native city, saved the lives of least 200 Jewish children during various stages of the Nazi campaign to slaughter the Jewish population in Europe by hiding them in the boot of her car. In 2015 she became the first and only Irish person to receive on of Israel’s highest honours by being declared Righteous Among the Nations in recognition of her work during both the Spanish Civil War and World War 2.

She features among ten famous Irish women who are to be honoured in a series of exhibitions which includes new artworks by artists working in visual art, film, dance, theatre, creative writing and digital arts, which will be on show at exhibitions at three venues on the Iveragh peninsula getting underway this weekend.

The first event is taking place at the Old Barracks Heritage Centre in Cahirciveen at 7pm on Friday. Other events are taking place in St John the Baptist Church in Knightstown, Valentia, at 7.30pm on Saturday and the Valentia Island Lighthouse on Sunday at 2pm.

The stories celebrate change-makers in Ireland today, working to make society a better place for all and recognising them for their incredible contribution to Irish society.

Mary Moynihan, Smashing Times Artistic Director, the company behind the exhibitions and other events, said the they were thrilled to be involved in the exhibition. “We are delighted to be able to showcase amazing Irish talent in the beautiful surroundings of Valentia Island and Cahersiveen especially recognising the Change-makers of Ireland,” she said. “This is a great opportunity to acknowledge the incredible contribution that people make to life in Ireland to change it for the better.”

All live events are accompanied by a series of open, public panel discussions and post-show structured talks and audience Q and A’s on new visions for a peaceful and equal society for all, taking place after the performance and online, reaching across Ireland and internationally.

Inspired by the stories of ten change-makers, visionaries and leaders from the Decade of Centenaries 1912-1922 and the stories of change-makers from today working to make society a better place for all, professional artists come together to collaborate on the development of a series of artworks for public display.

Most events are free of charge, and tickets can be acquired at this link.